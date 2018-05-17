BellaNaija

Twitter NG reacts to reports of Billionaire Femi Otedola’s intention of running for Political Office

These people are saying billionaire Otedola intends to run for Political Office | BellaNaijaBillionaire Femi Otedola recently became active on social media, sharing photos on his Instagram and updates on his Twitter.

He was recorded on Wednesday taking a ride on a molue bus from Sango to Agege.

These actions have prompted people to speculate that the billionaire may have intentions to run for office soon.

While some have said he’s running for the office of the governor in Lagos State in 2019, others are of the opinion he’s only laying the groundwork and will run for something national in 2023.

See what Twitter users are saying about it below:

What do you think?

4 Comments on Twitter NG reacts to reports of Billionaire Femi Otedola’s intention of running for Political Office
  • Engoz May 17, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Man boards bus. End of story. Nothing to ‘discuss’ here.

    Love this! 11
  • Malik May 17, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Is he Donald Trump-ing?

    Love this! 5
  • DEEKAY May 17, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Please sir, just stay away from politics. You will thank me later. Thank you sir.

    Love this! 5
  • Aare farmland May 17, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    He could be testing the waters and see the reactions of the political class and the masses. But since Ambode is from Epe as Otedola, he may need to work hard on courting non lagosians.

    Love this! 0
