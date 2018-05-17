I did not ask to become vice president and I’m prepared to leave at short notice – Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said his faith is more important than his political position, The Cable reports.

Osinbajo said this during a stakeholders meeting including Christian leaders in Benue State on Tuesday.

The VP had been advised by one of the leaders to “exonerate yourself from this position.” Explaining what exactly the position was, the leader said:

The point I’m trying to make is that a day is going to come when you, as the vice-president, will bear the brunt of the problem of injustice in our land, especially those perpetrated on smaller ethnic groups that have no one to fight for them.

Osinbajo answered saying he would never give up his faith or refuse to stand up for his faith. He said:

My Lord Bishop, you said you are not a politician, I am also not a politician. As a matter of fact, I’m also a priest and I’m a Christian, a born again Christian. Because I’m a born again Christian, my destiny is not determined by any man but by God who I serve. Let me assure you that under no circumstances, none whatsoever, will I give up my faith or refuse to stand up for my faith. You can take that to the bank. Even the position that I currently occupy, I did not ask for it and I’m prepared to leave it at a short notice. It doesn’t mean anything. I became a born again Christian after I became a professor, a professor of the law of evidence, a professor of proof. But when the Lord Jesus Christ met me, He persuaded me by showing me clearly that there is such a thing as the evidence of things that are not seen. It is because of the evidence of things that are not seen, it is because you can make something out of nothing that I stand here today as vice-president. How possible can anyone say that the killing of women and children doesn’t matter because he is vice-president or because he is President? How is that possible? Certainly, it cannot be for a person who is born again. A renewed mind will know that there is justice, there is consequence even if there is no justice here on earth.