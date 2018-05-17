I did not ask to become vice president and I’m prepared to leave at short notice – Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said his faith is more important than his political position, The Cable reports.
Osinbajo said this during a stakeholders meeting including Christian leaders in Benue State on Tuesday.
The VP had been advised by one of the leaders to “exonerate yourself from this position.” Explaining what exactly the position was, the leader said:
The point I’m trying to make is that a day is going to come when you, as the vice-president, will bear the brunt of the problem of injustice in our land, especially those perpetrated on smaller ethnic groups that have no one to fight for them.
Osinbajo answered saying he would never give up his faith or refuse to stand up for his faith. He said:
My Lord Bishop, you said you are not a politician, I am also not a politician. As a matter of fact, I’m also a priest and I’m a Christian, a born again Christian. Because I’m a born again Christian, my destiny is not determined by any man but by God who I serve.
Let me assure you that under no circumstances, none whatsoever, will I give up my faith or refuse to stand up for my faith.
You can take that to the bank. Even the position that I currently occupy, I did not ask for it and I’m prepared to leave it at a short notice.
It doesn’t mean anything. I became a born again Christian after I became a professor, a professor of the law of evidence, a professor of proof.
But when the Lord Jesus Christ met me, He persuaded me by showing me clearly that there is such a thing as the evidence of things that are not seen.
It is because of the evidence of things that are not seen, it is because you can make something out of nothing that I stand here today as vice-president.
How possible can anyone say that the killing of women and children doesn’t matter because he is vice-president or because he is President? How is that possible? Certainly, it cannot be for a person who is born again. A renewed mind will know that there is justice, there is consequence even if there is no justice here on earth.
Thats my daddy right there preach on pastor, tell them you will not die except God calls you home peacefully. only God has power over you, is it impossible to be a christian and a politician? There are still trustwothy people whos hands are cleannot soiled , its not by power, its all about JESUS
o…k…
I have been sensing a disconnect between him and Buhari for some time now. I won’t be surprised if he doesn’t return as VP for 2019. I think it will be the best thing for him to do. This government is a ship that has sunk. No need spoiling any future prospects you may have if you decide to go for political office on your own merit.
You are correct, he has actually said himself in private discussions that he is tired of it all, he’s not very enthusiastic of a second term……. p.s…. Very reliable source.
VP preaching good, This blessed me. Something can come out of nothing.
political statements Sir let the justice start here, how many will die before you know its ethnic cleaning , in the history of this Country nothing like this has ever happened , some body has prophesied this before it started , he give us the history of Turkey as example, so Sir with all duo respect, stop deceiving yourself
Mr. Vice president, please stop deceiving yourself. You know very well that you are basking in every and more glory you are receiving from being a vice president. Is it not because of you that every dumb and dumber redeemed Christian members voted for buhari. I will go further to say, that I am glad that the person that threw your sin to your face is a fellow believer, that way nobody will say that it’s because the person doesn’t like Christians. You are basically a lame duck as far as this administration is concerned. Show me one thing you have done, spoke up or move as it regards to protecting your faith? Mr. vice president, nothing. Buhari, kept quiet, because the killers are his religion and clans men terrorist group, yet you sat there claiming that you will leave on a short notice. I laugh. Everybody knows that you so called money hawks, are nothing but Judas Iscariot when it comes to issue of money and conscience. We Christian have seen the best and worst of you all, including your “daddy go.” All the menace going on in Benue and other parts of Nigeria, that you all kept quiet on, will be inquired of you and all those that fail to speak up against this administration, on the ethnic cleansing that has been going on in Nigeria. I dare you mr. vice president, to resign today as a show of how you feel about the ethnic cleansing going in Nigeria under your regime. I DOUBLE DOG DARE YOU to resign. With all your education and professorship, yet you will sit amongst evil and eat with the devil. Shame on all of you money grabbing pastors/politicians. GOD WILL JUDGE ALL OF YOU, IN DUE TIME.
Absolute bull!!!!!!!!
VP is powerless, he comes across as a decent individual but if he feels as though he’s not able to make any impact, then he should do the right thing and choose not to run again for his own integrity! Ha! Wishful thinking, never in Nigeria 😋
They are using this one to score cheap political point and people are getting high with his statement…
your Boss is an enabler, if you truly have any conscience, then talk to him and not Benue people . herdsmen are killing people in 2018 when people are thinking of how they can change the world… you are here talking about your faith… what has your faith got to do with issues of fixing our security. Practice your faith in your church and secure our people please… living in NIGERIA is so scary now.
@Ceetoo, exactly what I was saying and bellanaija refused to post my comment. Nonsense human worshippers. Nigeria should be getting better by now, instead of all this wolfs in sheep’s clothing lying to the masses.
“A renewed mind will know that there is justice, there is consequence even if there is no justice here on earth.”
All these Christian jargon irritates me. Making Christians look like fools.
What is the meaning of a renewed mind will know there is justice?
Please provide evidence -concrete steps and strategies that your government has undertaken to make sure that JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED- that minor ethnic groups are being protected and not being wiped out like chickens.
This Osibanjo that all he knows is to speak grammar. Is it because Oyedepo called you mumu that you suddenly stop being dumb? Your faith indeed!
Osibajo is an a–hole. I hope the educated members of the redeem Christian Church will see thru this crap and ditch this man. We all know they voted massively for APC becos of him. He is nothing but a weakling who hides behind religion. He watches helplessly as his Boss and his people kill Christians and he is able to sleep well at night. What a man! Nonsense and stupid.