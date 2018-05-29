Serena Williams makes Comeback! Tennis Star wins Round 1 of French Open

Tennis champion Serena Williams beat Czech republic’s Kristyna Pliskova in Round 1 of the French Open on Tuesday, her first major game since childbirth and maternity leave, Guardian reports.

Unseeded Williams won the game 7-6, 6-4 and will face No17 seed, Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, in the second round.

Speaking after the game, Williams said:

“She played really well. I don’t know how many aces there were. For every ace there’s money donated to a good cause. Two years has been a really long time since my last match on clay but I feel good. I trained hard. I’m just happy to have a won match here. I take it one day at a time.”

Williams, who wore a black catsuit for the game, according to DailyMail, said of her attire:

“All the moms out here that had a tough pregnancy and had to come back and try to be fierce in the middle of everything, that’s what this represents. You can’t beat a catsuit, right?”

Williams is currently ranked 453rd on the tour while Pliskova is 70th in the world. This follows the 23-time grand slam title holder sitting out the past year due to pregnancy and maternity leave.

Among those cheering her in the crowd were her husband Alexis Ohanian, mother Oracene Price, sister Isha Price, and agent Jill Smoller.

Watch highlights of the game below:

Photo Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images