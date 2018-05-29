The BN Style Recap: This Week is ALL About The BellaStylista

Hi BellaNaijarians,
It’s time for your weekly dose of style around Africa with BellaNaija Style in the past week, here’s what you’ve missed over there on our awesome African lifestyle website!
Go through this post, and click on the title links for more on the topic. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.
Best Dressed of the Week, May 27th: Who Killed It In The Style Stakes?
BellaStylista
#BellaStylista: Issue 29 | Black Is The Original Black
You Need To Follow These African Fashion Bloggers Based In The USA Now
Fashion
Tosin Sho-Silva’s #PostcardsFromMarbella Are the Epitome Of Chic
Adriana Talansi Is The Beauty & Brains Leading This Top Congo-based Fashion House
This Silvia Njoki Look Is Perfect For A Summer’s Eve Date
The Style Rules A Real Lagos Fashion Girl Lives By
Fashion Moments That Prove Latasha Ngwube Is a Gift to The World
How It Girls Style The Toke Makinwa Luxury Handbag Line
These Christie Brown Ankara Necklaces Make The Ideal Statement Piece
Dear BellaStylista
Vanessa Banigo Be Your Own #WCW: Find A Man ‘Fit’ For A Queen
Lookbooks
This Out-Of-The Box Editorial By Ceezys Styling Is Lowkey #ShortHairGoals
Check Out This Angolan Fashion Brand’s Street-Chic Collection
UrezKulture SS18 Accessory Couture Collection
This New Jewellery Collection Is What All Fashion Girls Want Right Now
Jim Iyke’s Latest Photos Prove He’s Still One Stylish Man!
Karolyne Ashley’s Collaboration With Pro Model Africa Is Gold
News
Oh, Lilly! 🔥 This Nollywood Actress is Sexy & She Knows It
Lerato Kganyago Is A Grunge Babe for ELLE SA’s Latest Issue
Issa Rae is the Ultimate 90s Baby for GQ’s Comedy Issue
Project Runway SA Has Revealed its Judges! Noni Gasa & Rahim Rawjee Join the Ndalo Pictures Project