19th Democracy Day! Presidential Aspirant Omoyele Sowore Celebrates Nigerians

Leading Presidential Aspirant, Omoyele Sowore congratulates Nigerians as Nigerians all over the world celebrate their 19th democracy day and assured Nigerians that the country will sooner than they expect soar like an eagle and return to its glorious days soon.

The publisher of the world-renowned Sahara Reporters who has been exposing corruption and government malpractices for the past 12 years also talked about his BBC London interview. He said he was invited to discuss his campaign, the massive support from Nigerians, and the #TakeItBack movement.

The movement also hit the streets of Kano, Ilorin, Calabar, Oyo, Oshodi Market, Umahia, and visited the Bakassi IDP Camp.

They visited eminent traditional rulers like the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11 and Alafin of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, and hit the road to interact with every day Nigerians, Bakassi returnees, and market sellers to feel their pulse, their problems, and to let them know a new Nigeria is coming soon.

The turnout has been very impressive and Nigerians have been pouring their hearts out to members of the TakeItBack movement. It has been a series of no holds barred sessions.

They aired their griviances and shared how tired they are of the establishment. They shared how frustrated they feel to be played over and over by politicians and successive governments.

Sowore assured them that hope is finally here. He told them a bright future is closer than they think. He advised them to get their PVCs, so that together, we can take Nigeria back come 2019.

Which city or market will you like to see the #TakeItBack movement visit next?

