50 Cent Accuses Mayweather of Causing Suicide/Murder of his Friends

24.07.2018

It’s no longer news that rapper 50 Cent and boxing champion Floyd Mayweather are at each others necks again. However, what seemed like a normal online beef has probably taken a nose dive after the rapper accused Mayweather of causing the death of his friends.

50 Cent shared two posts on Instagram of Mayweather pictured with his best friend Earl Hayes, and his wife Stephanie Moseley who died back in 2014 after Hayes shot Stephanie and himself while face-timing Mayweather. 50 implied in one of the posts that Mayweather slept with Stephanie which triggered the murder/suicide.

Tell everybody why you was on FaceTime when he killed Stephanie and himself. Because he was confronting you about f****g his wife. You was pumping all that Trey Songz shit, get the fuck outta here. You didn’t give a f**k you just went to watch the ball game. 🤨get the strap.

50 Cent’s shocking accusation comes a day after Mayweather told his fans to join a trolling competition offering the 9 best $1000.

“The Biggest Rat Sweepstakes”

“To Enter: 1st, Tell me how many rats are in this picture?

2nd: Go to 50cent IG, twitter and Facebook and post the most disrespectful comment you can possibly think of about The “Herpes Infested Rat” 50cent
3rd: Repost On Your Page #50CentGotHerpes • I Promise… The Top 9 Shots Will Recieve $1,000 Each & A Reposts On My Page

  • see me July 24, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Guys dont do it o! Mayweather is actually inciting you all to commit defamation. 50 cents has every right to sue each person who sends him a rotten post implying he’s got herpes for defamation. A case/ allegation like that can even cause of some of you a visa renewal.

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • Lol July 24, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      That’s what the $1000 is for…to fight defamation case in court. It’s sad though. I wish they’d talk and end this. Such a shame that man killed his wife over adultery.

      Love this! 102 Reply
  • Cocoa July 24, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    This is what happens when a fool is rich and when a fool is poor.
    The rich fool pays the poor fool to help him accomplish foolish things.

    Rich or poor…dont be a FOOL.

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • Zara July 25, 2018 at 8:58 am

      I don’t know you but I always like your comments.

      Love this! 8 Reply
  • Dnyah July 25, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    I don’t care what you say about 50. Mayweather was wrong if he did have an affair with his best friends wife. That’s foul! But you know what? He might think he’s off the hook, but he’s going to have to answer for that one day! His money can’t help him with that!

    Love this! 3 Reply
