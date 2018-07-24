50 Cent Accuses Mayweather of Causing Suicide/Murder of his Friends

It’s no longer news that rapper 50 Cent and boxing champion Floyd Mayweather are at each others necks again. However, what seemed like a normal online beef has probably taken a nose dive after the rapper accused Mayweather of causing the death of his friends.
50 Cent shared two posts on Instagram of Mayweather pictured with his best friend Earl Hayes, and his wife Stephanie Moseley who died back in 2014 after Hayes shot Stephanie and himself while face-timing Mayweather. 50 implied in one of the posts that Mayweather slept with Stephanie which triggered the murder/suicide.
Tell everybody why you was on FaceTime when he killed Stephanie and himself. Because he was confronting you about f****g his wife. You was pumping all that Trey Songz shit, get the fuck outta here. You didn’t give a f**k you just went to watch the ball game. 🤨get the strap.
Floyd, you are the champ but you a sucker at heart. You want it all. I know, I watched you do some foul shit to Reala and he is your best friend. When he broke up with his girl Jessica, you kept her around, got her an apartment, bought her a car because you wanted to fuck her. Reala ain’t sweat it. He was keeping it, playa. Haze just wasn’t built like that. Tell everybody why you was on FaceTime when he killed Stephanie and himself. Because he was confronting you about fucking his wife. You was pumping all that Trey Songz shit, get the fuck outta here. You didn’t give a fuck you just went to watch the ball game. 🤨get the strap #lecheminduroi
50 Cent’s shocking accusation comes a day after Mayweather told his fans to join a trolling competition offering the 9 best $1000.
“The Biggest Rat Sweepstakes”
“To Enter: 1st, Tell me how many rats are in this picture?
2nd: Go to 50cent IG, twitter and Facebook and post the most disrespectful comment you can possibly think of about The “Herpes Infested Rat” 50cent
3rd: Repost On Your Page #50CentGotHerpes • I Promise… The Top 9 Shots Will Recieve $1,000 Each & A Reposts On My Page
Guys dont do it o! Mayweather is actually inciting you all to commit defamation. 50 cents has every right to sue each person who sends him a rotten post implying he’s got herpes for defamation. A case/ allegation like that can even cause of some of you a visa renewal.
That’s what the $1000 is for…to fight defamation case in court. It’s sad though. I wish they’d talk and end this. Such a shame that man killed his wife over adultery.
This is what happens when a fool is rich and when a fool is poor.
The rich fool pays the poor fool to help him accomplish foolish things.
Rich or poor…dont be a FOOL.
I don’t know you but I always like your comments.
I don’t care what you say about 50. Mayweather was wrong if he did have an affair with his best friends wife. That’s foul! But you know what? He might think he’s off the hook, but he’s going to have to answer for that one day! His money can’t help him with that!