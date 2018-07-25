BellaNaija nominated for the 2018 West Africa Bloggers Award | Full List

Thanks to you, our very special BellaNaija family, your favourite online platform has been nominated for the West Africa Bloggers Award 2018 in the Best Entertainment Blog of the Year category.

Also nominated in the category are Linda Ikeji’s Blog, TooXclusive, Naijaloaded, Beeniewords and Ameyaw Debrah.

Voting has begun and will end on Friday, August 3rd 2018.

To vote for BellaNaija, use the following format on your social media page “I vote BELLANAIJA as the Best Entertainment Blog #waba18”

To vote in other categories, use the format is the same, “I vote (blogger name) as the (category) #waba18”.

Winners will be celebrated and will receive a plaque at an event on August 4th 2018, holding at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.