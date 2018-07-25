BellaNaija

BellaNaija nominated for the 2018 West Africa Bloggers Award | Full List

25.07.2018 at By 2 Comments

Thanks to you, our very special BellaNaija family, your favourite online platform has been nominated for the West Africa Bloggers Award 2018 in the Best Entertainment Blog of the Year category.

Also nominated in the category are Linda Ikeji’s Blog, TooXclusive, Naijaloaded, Beeniewords and Ameyaw Debrah.

Voting has begun and will end on Friday, August 3rd 2018.

To vote for BellaNaija, use the following format on your social media page “I vote BELLANAIJA as the Best Entertainment Blog #waba18”

To vote in other categories, use the format is the same, “I vote (blogger name) as the (category) #waba18”.

Winners will be celebrated and will receive a plaque at an event on August 4th 2018, holding at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

See full list of nominees below:
BLOGGER OF THE YEAR
Makinde Azeez [naijajournals.com] (NIG)
Ovie [notjustok.com] (NIG)
Seun Osewa [nairaland.com] (NIG)
Nana Kofi Acquah [nkacquah.com] (GH)
Ameyaw Debrah [ameyawdebrah.com] (GH)
NEXT RATED BLOGGER
Emmanuel Donkors [donkors blog] (GH)
Prince Olamond [olamondnaija blog] (NIG)
Nana Ankobiah [savanna diaries] (GH)
Adekanye Abdulsobur [sowap blog] (NIG)
Adeniji Damilola [expensive gist blog] (NIG)
MOST INFLUENTIAL BLOGGER
Linda IKeji (NIG)
Japheth Omojuwa (NIG)
Naa Oyoo Kumodzi (GH)
Elorm Beenie (GH)
 
SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY
Laura Ikeji (NIG)
Wunder Kid (NIG)
Cute Kimani (NIG)
Berla Adderd (GH)
Ameyaw Debrah (GH)
 
BEST ENTERTAINMENT BLOG 
BellaNaija [bellanaija.com] (NIG)
Naijaloaded [naijaloaded.com] (NIG)
Tooxclusive [tooxclusive.com] (NIG)
Beeniewords [beeniewords.com] (GH)
Ameyaw Debrah [ameyawdebrah.com] (GH)
 
BEST FOOD BLOG
Jess Kitchen (GH)
9ja Foodie (NIG)
Afrolems (NIG)
Accra Craves (GH)
 
BEST NEWS BLOG
The Cable Ng (NIG)
Sahara Reporters (NIG)
Pricykes Qouta (NIG)
Daily Views Gh (GH)
My News Ghana (GH)
 
BEST GOSSIP BLOG
Instablog9ja (NIG)
Kemi Filani (NIG)
Laila’s News (NIG)
Ameyaw Debrah (GH)
Gh Gossip (GH)
 
BEST INSPIRATIONAL BLOG
Donkors Blog (GH)
The Cross Outreach (GH)
Adesuyi Adeola Blog (NIG)
