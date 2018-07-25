Benue Governor Samuel Ortom defects to PDP

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has finally defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This comes a week after he said he’s been given a “red card” from the APC and will be moving to another party.

Channels reports that the defection was announced during a meeting with elected local government chairmen and councillors on Wednesday at the Government House in the state capital, Makurdi.

Youths in the state had reportedly barred him from travelling to Abuja to attend the APC reconciliatory meeting.

Ortom follows in the steps of 14 senators and 32 House of Representatives members who defected from APC to PDP.