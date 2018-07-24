PDP now Majority in Senate after 15 APC Lawmakers’ Defection 

15 senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have defected, with 13 of them going to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). This makes the PDP the new majority in the upper chamber.
The senate’s official Twitter handle disclosed the defection, saying the announcement was made by senate president Bukola Saraki during plenary on Tuesday.
The senators include: Dino Melaye (Kogi), Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano), Barnabas Gemade (Benue), Shaaba Lafiaji (Kwara), Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara), Abdulazeez Nyako (Adamawa), Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo), Usman Nefada (Gombe), Isah Misau (Bauchi), Abdullahi Danbaba, Suleiman Hunkuyi, Suleiman Nazif, Lanre Tejuoso, Ubali Shittu, and Soji Akanbi.
Senators Sunmonu and Nyako defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the senate announced.
Senators @MonsuratSpeaks and Abdul-Aziz Nyako defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). https://t.co/6ueIfgPWvE
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) July 24, 2018
With this development, PDP now holds the majority position in the upper chamber.
Saraki had hinted on the planned defection after the police invited him again over his alleged involvement in the Offa robbery. The senate president had said that the invitation was a plot to stop the defection.
Police officers and officials of the EFCC had besieged Saraki and his deputy Ike Ekweremadu‘s residences on Tuesday in what reports say is a plot to get other senators to impeach him. Saraki however found his way to the national assembly to preside over the day’s plenary.
Senate President, @bukolasaraki announces defection of Senators: @lanretejuoso, Shaaba Lafiagi, @BI_Gemade, @dino_melaye, Ubali Shittu, @rafiuibrahim, @SenIsahMisau, Suleiman Hunkuyi, @MonsuratSpeaks, Abdullahi Danbaba, Bayero Nafada, Suleiman Nazif, @RMKwankwaso…
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) July 24, 2018
…Abdul-Aziz Nyako, Soji Akanbi to PDP.#TodayInSenatePlenary
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) July 24, 2018
Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to add that Senator Sunmonu and Nyako defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
In 2019, they will be the majority at the centre.
See how the mighty falling flat.
So does this mean we are finally rid of Buhari come 2019??????
2019 is too far, Saraki and Ekweremadu will impeach him soon. #FingersCrossed
I wish getting rid of Buhari come 2019 is that easy… PDP has been in power for as long as I can remember, Now that APC has a chance, it is going to take Blood and Tears to give up that power. They too, want to be in Power so they can enrich themselves and their generations to come….. but in the same breath, 15 lawmakers decamp to PDP and Saraki etc.. without a doubt is going to make PDP formidable come 2019. But my thing is, Buhari has strong camps behind him that will go above and beyond come 2019 to ensure he wins… This presidential election has nothing to do with Buhari not capable to rule, it has more to do with the people behind him pushing another term for Buhari and their selfish desires… Buhari has promised us a free and fair election, but I tell you categorically that come 2019, it will be a rigged election due to how power hungry many are… Buhari has tried to get saraki on his side but failed badly… My take is Buhari has a chance of not winning presidential election come 2019 (thinking about how Olusegun, who is the father of the fathers has shown his disdain towards this administration) but Buhari will not give up that power without a fight!!!!
Do you honestly think Nigeria’s problem is Buhari?
@mya…please take an e hug from me…we will soon see that Nigerias problem is beyond Buhari and Gej ..its much deeper and that will come to light after 2019
@Buhari may not be Nigeria’s only problem, but he’s a BIG part of it – and a journey of a thousand steps must begin with one!
Politricks: no common ideology, only common interest- themselves.
All of these people were formally PDP members who defected to APC.
U interest me
@mya- NO @Chinma- Yes sis – greedy folks with no good plans for Nigeria or Nigerians
They can be party floppers, switchers whatever the hell they are, Buhari, APC, PDP all need to be voted out. Nigerians, aren’t you guys tired of being played like a ball. These are all the same people fighting for their own interest.
Sowore2019
Why should any of this excite anyone? PDP/APC same difference.
PDP and APC are merely SPVs for Nigeria’s establishment politicians to get into power. SMDH
Politics = Mind control of the masses. What else is happening abeg?!