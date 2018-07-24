Don’t miss Demystifying Technology Spoken Word Hangout on Friday, July 27th

If you’re a lover of the rich talent of a spoken word, then you just can’t miss this event! Demystifying Technology is a Spoken Word Hangout organized by askifa.ng. Askifa.ng is a technology news website set up to bridge the gap between the everyday Nigerian and the tech space.

Date: Friday, July 27th, 2018

Time: 5 pm

Venue: Impact Hub, 14 Gerrard Road, Ikoyi Lagos

The rationale behind the hangout is to build a community of the finest Spoken Word artists around Nigeria who will deal with key social issues that have been left in the dark, because of community bias and restrictions. This event holds every last Friday of the month.

You can make it a date with a network of spoken word artists and lovers on 27th of July 2018, at Impact Hub 14 Gerrard Road Ikoyi Lagos.

