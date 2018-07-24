Enjoy an evening of Live Music with Lagbaja & Simi for Jazz & Whisky in Abuja | Saturday, July 28th

Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky is back and better!

On Saturday, 28th July at the Central Park Arena, Abuja, the legendary Lagbaja and the soulful Simi will take center stage for a unique blend of music and flavors.

JJW is an exceptional platform built on live performances aimed to inspire and celebrate its public on their journeys of personal progress.

Join an evening of live music like never before by two of Nigeria’s most talented and most celebrated performing artistes.

Come experience Simi’s creamy tunes and Lagbaja’s smoky vibes as Johnnie Walker Black Label brings a uniquely unforgettable show to Abuja.

An amazing array of finger foods and many other side attractions will be on hand to toast guests as they share in the delight of Johnnie Walker Black Label’s distinctive flavours – fruity, tropical, creamy & smoky.

Lovers of great music and fine whisky in Abuja are welcome to be part of this unique experience by following @johnniewalkerng on Instagram for opportunities of free invites.

Stay informed by clicking the hashtags #JJW #KeepWalkingNigeria

18+. Drink Responsibly.

