BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

37 APC House of Reps Members Dump Party

24.07.2018 at By 5 Comments

Following the defection of 15 senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), their counterparts in the House of Representatives have followed suit with 37 of them from the APC leaving the party.

According to Premium Times, of the 37, 32 joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) while 4 joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with one not stating his new party.

36 of the lawmakers, including Sani Rano, Barry Mpigi, Ali Madaki, Dickson Tackighir, Hassan Saleh, Danburam Nuhu, Mark Gbilah, Razak Atunwa, Ahmed Bichi, Abdulsamad Dasuki and Zakari Mohammed, cited division at all levels of the APC as the reason for their defection, Premium Times reports.

Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Orker Jev later announced his decision to leave the APC without stating the party he’s moving to.

5 Comments on 37 APC House of Reps Members Dump Party
  • NG July 24, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    If only this is about the good of Nigeria and Nigerians

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Aderonke July 24, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    @ NG Abi e for better

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • AYODELE July 24, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Tactics! same old people , we are staying woke we are not falling for change of party or whatever they are doing. It’s all for their selfish interest

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • omomo July 24, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    this criss crossing won’t change anything ….same people with same anti people ideas

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • ree July 26, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Does the change begin here?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija