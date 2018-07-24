“Resign…. Get out of the place” – Bishop Oyedepo tells President Buhari | WATCH

The founder and presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners’ Chapel) Bishop David Oyedepo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the continued Fulani herdsmen killings. This call was made during a program dedicated to praying for Nigeria.
The cleric who was unhappy with the state of the nation declared that enough was enough and asked his congregation not to give up their lands for cattle grazing.
“It’s not just land it’s your heritage. No government has authority to collect any land from those who own it and transfer it to another person. And on the other side it never happens’.
He declared that “Nigeria will never become a Fulani republic. Fulani is one of the 256 tribes in Nigeria,” he said.
On the killings he said: “We must wake up and push this evil back. Not one of those so-called herdsmen (they are jihadists) has been brought to book till date.”
“They wake up in the night and slice innocent children to pieces. Look I don’t want to bother you with the pictures… Gruesome pictures… And you have a government in place. What!”
He concluded by saying that: “The most honorable thing for any none performing leader is to resign… That’s my word for Mr President resign… Get out of the place.”
Watch below (He tells Buhari to resign from the 6.30 mark):
That’s the truth sir; HE HAS TO RESIGN if he knows he cannot bring the jihadist or the herdsman into captivity.
HE had the effrontery to show us “innocent citizens” calling them Fulani herdsman and lying to the country — this is a CRIME punishable under law. Only in Nigeria this type of gruesome brutality will happen and the so called government are not saying or doing anything for YEARS, and then lead such UNFIT leader in POWER.???
Resign or the people will resign you as they did ABACHA
For once somebody is saying something. Adebayo will never say anything, because him and his redeemed congregation members are the ones that sold Nigerians to this bad jihadist called Buhari, because Osibanjo was made vice president on the ticket. Isn’t it shameful? I hope Nigerians will wake up and speak with one voice come 2019, and elect a younger generation president that will unite Nigeria, instead of those that want to take somebody’s land and give to another in the name of cattle grazing, Why can’t they graze in the north where they are? How many southerners, westerners, middle belt, and easterners have taken their live stocks to the north for grazing? None. Yet we call this one Nigeria? Nigerians stay woke, just like we Americans will speak with one voice come 2020.
God bless you for your boldness sir !
Thank God Nigeria still has leaders who are not afraid to look the truth in the face and say it! This evil is just too much, We all are answerable to God if we continue to keep quiet and say it doesn’t concern us. One day the chickens will come home to roost and it might be your state, house, community or who knows next. Please let us not keep quiet when innocent people are being slaughtered. Bishop Oyedepo you have my respect for this. God is on your side indeed.
When it is convenient for this pastorpreneurs they will quote the scripture to remind us why we should pray for the leaders. When it doesn’t suit their political and economic interest the bible is then jettisoned to ask for the ouster of the government. Oyedepo lost his credibility when he prayed and worked for GEJ to succeed in 2015.