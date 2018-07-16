“I have been given red card” – Benue Governor Samuel Ortom hints at leaving APC

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has hinted at an exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, whose state has been embroiled in Fulani herdsmen killings, has been vocal about the Federal Government’s attitude to the killings.

Premium Times reports that Ortom, while speaking at the inauguration of a Special Adviser to Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe, said he has been given a “red card” by his party.

As for party, I have been given red card and I’m outside the pitch. So, if I have been given red card and I’m standing outside, I’m a free man. So, I don’t know what will happen next; but I’m waiting. If approached, then I will tell the Benue people that I’m joining another football club. I’m a child of destiny and it’s only God that will decide what I will be.