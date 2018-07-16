Ahmed Musa’s World Cup Goal against Iceland shortlisted for ‘Goal of the Tournament’

Maybe it’s time to bring back those “Ahmed Musa for President” posters again?

The Super Eagles striker’s second goal against Iceland has been shortlisted for the Goal of the Tournament award.

Musa had scored two goals against Iceland in Nigeria’s second Group D match.

His second goal, in particular, had been a spectacular one, forcing the goalkeeper to the floor and making him reach beyond his grasp.

Fans had quickly turned it into a meme moment, and it seems FIFA agrees, making it the only goal by an African on the shortlist.

Unfortunately, Lionel Messi‘s goal against Nigeria also features on the short.

You can check out the shortlist and vote on the FIFA website.