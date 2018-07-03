It’s a Bun in the Oven for Dr. Sid & Simi Esiri! Their Announcement Video is our BN Sweet Spot ❤️

BellaNaija

Our BN Sweet Spot for today has got to be this super cute pregnancy announcement video from Dr. Sid, his wife Simi Esiri and their daughter Sidney.

In the video, Dr. Sid asks Sidney what’s inside mummy’s tummy. Sidney runs to the tummy, taps it and says “A baby”.

It’s just so cute.

Watch the video below.

  • Adeleke July 3, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Good news to hear, thought there was trouble in paradise a little while ago, thank God you guys are moving forward. A ma gbohun iya, A gbohun Omo Ni oruko Jesu. Amin

    56 Reply
  • Ejiro July 3, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Congrats! God bless your union, Dr. SID.

    19 Reply
