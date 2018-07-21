These Congolese Women are Making their Butts Bigger by Anally Ingesting Seasoning Cubes | Watch

In Congolese, women with big thighs and backsides are accepted much more than their slimmer counterparts. Some women with smaller body size feel out of place and would do just about anything to acquire curves, including anally ingesting seasoning cubes!
According to a video shared on Twitter by Vice, Congolese women have discovered how to enlarge their backsides without spending so much on plastic surgeries.
In the video, a reporter for Vice – Hailey Gates – is filmed interviewing some Congolese women who have engaged in what doctors call “harmful practices”.
One of the ladies shared details of how the cubes are dissolved in water and ingested using a syringe.
These Congolese women are injecting chicken stock into their butts in hopes of making them look bigger. pic.twitter.com/QgYrXpfc6G
— VICE (@VICE) July 20, 2018
The woman being interviewed revealed that she was introduced to the procedure by her friend and while her doctors have advised her to quit, the pressure of meeting up with societal standards of what classifies a woman as beautiful had led her to put her life at risk.
Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to give more accurate description of the practice.
Can I unwatchable this video?😭😭 OMG! Maggi cube just to get big bumbum. I am on the slim side and I would not trade it for anything in the world. Own your body ,embrace your body most importantly LOVE your body. Someone white dude even told me ” you are the only black girl I have seen without an ass” lol. I like it like that. Do not let society dictate to you what they think you should look like. Selah!
They are not injecting …
They are anally ingesting the bouillon cubes.
BIG DIFFERENCE
There is nothing one won’t hear or see on this earth, seasoning cubes kwa, the repercussions are definitely coming on the way, this is way over the top dangerous to their bodies, very stupid of them to indulge in the act.
Eeeewwwwww!!!
Aarrgghh.
I have a big butt and i hate it.
It attracts attention which is so annoying!
Trousers cant fit properly.
Abeg O. Its overrated.
Darling it isn’t overrated at all. There is properly obsessive attention on it these days but women with big butts are gorgeous.
Good market for Maggi cubes.
Loool… I like how your brain is set up
I need to move to Congo and have peace of mind, we are here struggling to loose weight and make our ass smaller and people are risking their lives for the same thing. Na wa!
Bellanaija,DON’T YOU MEAN IN CONGO NOT IN CONGOLESE
Nsogbu ministry… Women!!!
#Metoo, Feminist.