BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

SARS Officers “are doing a very wonderful job” – IGP Idris | WATCH

20.07.2018 at By 4 Comments

The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has said that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is doing well amid calls that the unit be scrapped.

Speaking to newsmen recently, Idris was asked to comment on the #EndSARS campaign and he said: “Social media is a technology…. it is technology available to those that are criminally minded…. SARS is a unit of the police that I believe should be sustained.”

He said that the Force is working to ensure that SARS operatives are properly trained and provided “we’re providing facilities for them.”

“I have to tell you that they (SARS) are doing a very wonderful job,” Idris added.

See the video below:

4 Comments on SARS Officers “are doing a very wonderful job” – IGP Idris | WATCH
  • Patrick July 21, 2018 at 12:41 am

    The delusions!!!!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Isoken wife July 21, 2018 at 9:44 am

    After watching this, I believe he really couldn’t read the “transmission” script..

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Thompson bright July 21, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Transmission, sorry transfusion, sorry, confusion, how can he knows they’re doing well when he IGP don’t even know how to read, is he doing the job with them? please he should stop appearing in the publis

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Ajikoko July 22, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Oga you sef… ” how can he knows”

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija