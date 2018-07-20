BellaNaija

Samuel Ortom says there’s “no going back” on leaving APC

20.07.2018

Samuel Ortom says there's "no going back" on leaving APC | BellaNaija

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said there is “no going back” on leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ortom had previously shared that he’s been “given red card” by the party, and would join another.

The APC National Leader, Adams Oshiomhole, however, said they have not shut him out and he is very much still a part of the party.

The Cable reports that while receiving members of the OnTiv Professionals Association in Abuja on Friday, Ortom confirmed his exit from the party.

He shared that he would be making his “next move” public in the coming weeks.

I can assure you and the good people of Benue that there is no going back on my decision to exit from the APC.

At the appropriate time in the next few weeks, I would make my next move public.

