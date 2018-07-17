“We have not shut out any governor” – Oshiomhole speaks on rumoured exit of Ortom from APC

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has responded to rumours that Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom is making an exit from the party.

Ortom had said on Monday that he’d been given a “red card” by his party. He described himself as a “free man.”

PM News reports that Oshiomhole, speaking on Monday in Abuja, described the governor as a senior member of the party.

“We have not shut out any governor,” he said, and certainly not the Benue governor.

I know that Governor Ortom is a very senior member of the party and he has said so repeatedly in print and has said to me one on one that he will not leave the APC unless he was pushed out. Since I assumed the chairmanship of this party along with my colleagues in the NWC, I know of a fact, that we have not shut out any governor and certainly not Governor Ortom. And in these days of social media, I will not be responding on the basis of rumor and unverified reports.