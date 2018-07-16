Barack Obama launches Youth Sports Centre founded by Half-Sister in Kenya

Former US President Barack Obama is on his first post-presidency trip to Africa, visiting his ancestral home in Kenya.

He had previously announced his planned visit to the continent, listing a couple of books written by Africans that have inspired him.

The former president, during his visit, launched a youth sports and resource center founded by his half-sister Auma.

He even showed his basketball skills, shooting free throws to the cheers of the crowd.

The center, according to NBC News, is located at the rural birthplace of his father, Kogelo.

Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images