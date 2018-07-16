Inspector General of Police offers ₦5m reward for Information on Police Killers

11 policemen have been shot to death in the past month – seven in Abuja on July 2 and four in Edo State on July 14.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has announced a N5 million reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the shooters, Punch reports.

5 suspects have been apprehended after the 7 policemen in Abuja were shot in a routine “stop and search” operation.

The patrol vehicle of the 4 who were killed in Edo State was razed by their assailants.

Jimoh Moshood, the police spokesperson, made public the reward offered by the police.

In order to arrest the other suspects still at large in the first incident, the Force is desirous of more credible information from the public, and hereby pledges a reward of N5m to any member of the public that provides useful information that leads to the arrest of the remaining perpetrators of the ambush attack and killing of seven policemen in Abuja or the recent ambush and killing of four policemen on patrol at Sabon Gida, Ora, in Edo State on July 14, 2018. The Force wishes to assure that the informant will be protected and his/her identity secured. The IG further placed the Commissioners of Police and police personnel nationwide on red alert and directs 24 hours crime prevention and visibility patrol of flash and vulnerable points in their jurisdictions