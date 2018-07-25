Get in shape or risk losing your Jobs – Customs Boss tells Officers

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service Col. Hameed Ali has threatened to sack overweight officials. This warning was made at the Nigerian Customs Command and Staff College graduation ceremony for its junior course in Abuja yesterday.

The Nation reports that the Comptroller-General advised overweight officers to get back in shape or risk losing their jobs.

‘We are going to put in place a weight level. If you go beyond a certain weight level, you will be put on probation’.

‘If you cannot cope, we will probably get you out. Obesity should not be part of us; that is why we are called paramilitary.’

On the present reformation that is on-going in the Nigerian Customs Service, the Comptroller-General encouraged officers to get on board.

‘Today, we have been able to place customs on a high pedestal. People respect customs, not because of anything, but because we are beginning to change the way we do business.’

‘We are not asking for bribe anymore, although it’s still going on, but not in many places. Also, we are not living flamboyantly,’ he said.