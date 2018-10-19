NIA alerts SON, NAFDAC, Customs on Chinese Drugs Made from Human Flesh

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has alerted the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on a Chinese drug made with human flesh.
According to NAN, SON confirmed it has received a letter from the intelligence agency. SON’s Technical Assistant/Head, Public Relations Bola Fashina, explained that SON is on the lookout for the products.
NAN quoted the NIA as saying:
The South Korean Customs Service, on 30th September 2018 revealed that it has seized 2,751 Chinese drugs/capsules, containing human remains from foetus, infants and flesh imported into the country by some Chinese nationals.
The manufacturers claim that the drugs/capsules can boost stamina, cure cancer, diabetes and some other terminal diseases.
The capsules were smuggled in suitcases and through international mail.
The drug, according to investigations, were made in North Eastern China from babies whose bodies were chopped into small pieces and dried on stoves before being turned into powder.
Thousands of the drugs were first confiscated in South Korea in 2012.
South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety indicated that 18.7 billion viruses, including hepatitis B were found the capsules, according to NIA.
“However, it is important for all relevant health regulatory agencies in Nigeria especially the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC, NDLEA and SON to sensitise Nigerians on this development and warn them of the inherent dangers of patronising drugs imported from China.
The Customs Service, NIPOST and other mail delivery services should also step up monitoring of cargoes and packages with drugs imported into Nigeria,” NIA added.
Photo Credit: AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images
Hmmm! Only if the government will listen. Right now all that matters to them is 2019 Elections. But come to think of it, why are human this bad? How can you circulate a capsule that holds 18.7 billion viruses? And you claim it cures cancer, diabetes etc.
Jesus Christ. China!!!!!!!!. God save us from these blood sucking charlatans
Na wa oh so this is not consider biological attack?
How the hell did Chinese government allow this nonsense to leave their ports? And we are still porting from them because these two stupid professions that will not allow our economy to grow.
It would seem handling it sef is a cause for concern not to talk about it breaking open and releasing aerosol, Our security guys better have hazmat suits in place and ready at the ports.
I just hope we can at least get this one right at our ports now that they have been placed on high alert so this nonsense doesn’t enter into our country.
All these f**Kers that do nothing but infringe on the inalienable rights of human beings all over the world. what do they gain apart from satisfying their complete madness?