Power Supply: “Anybody will tell you he will do magic, tell him ‘How?'” – Fashola

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that electricity supply in the country is improving slowly and, thanks to the work by his ministry in the last 3 years.
According to Punch, he made this known on Thursday at the inauguration of the 2x100MVA, 132/33kV power transformers at the Ejigbo Transmission Substation, Lagos.
“We have come to hand over this expanded transmission substation, the Ejigbo Transmission Substation, to the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company. This substation was built in 1970; the capacity was 60MVA then; except for the addition of another 60MVA, this community has grown exponentially; so they have exceeded the installed capacity here.
Between that time and when President Buhari came three years ago, some people were there. But they will come back to you; so, when they come back, ask them if they didn’t know where to buy transformers.
The problem of electricity is slowly being solved, one by one. Anybody will tell you he will do magic; tell him, ‘How?’ He should explain to you. We inherited 800 containers for power equipment left in the port for 10 years. President Buhari gave us approval, and we have recovered 690,” the minister said.
The minister said the capacity of the substation had been increased from 120MVA to 300MVA.
There are 90 transmission projects ongoing across the country, Fashola said.
“If you look at it, between 2015 and now, you ask yourself honestly: Are you spending more on diesel now or before? Are you running your generators for longer today or yesterday? So, are you seeing the power slowly staying longer? If you are truthful to yourself, you will know that it is better than yesterday. And we haven’t finished,” he said.
Photo Credit: @lukeshphoto
Kudo!!! to your Team, I can Testify
but the other time you said only a good government can fix the NEPA/PHCN issue in Nigeria. Oga what are you still doing? The situation is worsen now.
This one is just a luckily lawyer with some brain.
Okay Sir i give that you are doing a better job than those before – also thanks to the movement that feeds you and your team information you needed to know.
that however doesnt stop me from asking why does a lawyer make a good power minister? are they teaching physics and chemistry now in lawn school?
the reason why it took you this long or taking time to fix our power is because you dont have the required background to understand the science problem.
It’s whatever they tell you, you know. You couldn’t possibly know where to optimize systems and reduce cost.
But we see what is happening all around us because of your profession.
Mr Fashola, yes, people have and can do it better. How much of the money purportedly spent on electricity was spent? The problem as you know is not just transmission/distribution but generation of electricity. Do you know there are thousands of nuclear and electrical engineers of Nigerian descent that can solve your electricity problems in a short time? Of course you won’t call them because they won’t pad the budget and friendly generator companies will fold up. Good governance is not rocket science and if it is, the world has an abundance of rocket scientists.
Corruption is what makes everything look difficult in Nigeria. Yes, I know people who can do it, but they must be free to do it, not under APC or PDP or any party or you because incompetence cannot supervise competence. It’s been done in every small town in several countries and generators are only used when there is natural disaster. The hype around some people is the tragedy of low expectations in Nigeria.
Yes Mr Fashola,Illinois a state with 12.8m people generates 183 million megawatts of electricity, Texas a state with the land mass size of Nigeria generates 453 million megawatts of electricity, NIGERIA, over 20 times the population of Illinois has a capacity of 7000 megawatts Of electricity, actual generation being around 5000 megawatts. STOP 🛑 celebrating mediocrity in Nigeria. Mr Fashola has done nothing to improve GENERATION of electricity and of course has done very littlein distribution. Nigeria is not limited to Lagos and and Abuja, ask the ughelli, potiskum, osi-Ekiti, mbaise guys. Mr Fashola your speech is more troubling than the problem as you don’t seem to get how deep the problem is.
Nigeria 🇳🇬 is in serious trouble! Stop deceiving yourselves that it is getting better! Get real leaders, young upwardly mobile well exposed Nigerians from neither parties and ask them line by line for their agenda! Stop Asiwaju and folks like him or you won’t make progress. Google is there to look at and compare similar states and countries and see that this emperor called Nigeria 🇳🇬 is very naked! Mr Fashola look at us dept of energy statistics state by state and answer your question yourself. I’m aware that in a ruling cabal of blind people you are the one eyed person but we need 2 eyes! BN don’t censor this concerned Nigerian. Before praising anybody go online. Instagram and Facebook are not the only resources online. There is a lot of education online now. Get real, get deep! No censorship please!
I live in Abuja, ask anyone that lives in Mpape, karu or Lugbe the light situation has worsened. So yes! I buy more fuel. And yes! You are not a serious person.
“The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that electricity supply in the country is improving slowly and, thanks to the work by his ministry in the last 3 years.” I really hate to say this but Fashola you goofed seriously! stop this political BS!!! Well its a mis-matched government presently, you do not give the position met for a technocrat to an administrator. I can’t for the love of me even begin to compare the tenure of Prof. Barth Nnaji or Prof. Chinedu Nebo as ministers of power to your time, there is no basis for comparism or same for Arch Mike Onolemhenmen to you in works, still no basis for comparism, they were round pegs in round hole, not a square peg like you! unto second base things jor…
I am and will always be a Fashola loyalist. He’s a very intelligent and astute man, but he’s obviously out of his depth as Minister for Power, Works and Housing. Knowing Fashola, I can appreciate that he’s trying and I will always give him the benefit of the doubt for that. However, we must always call a spade a spade and tell the truth and the truth is that he doesn’t know what he’s doing. APC is a makeshift party with a makeshift government and unfortunately, genuine patriots like Fashola have to bear the brunt of that. Right now, Nigerians are very bitter-and rightfully so-and unfortunately, they are overlooking his unprecendented achievements as governor and castigating him. From me, Fashola gets an A for effort but a C for results.
How long are we gonna wAit, thought you said it’s not a rocket science…. Uhn