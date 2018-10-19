Meet Ooni of Ife’s New Queen Shilekunola Moronke Naomi, a Prophetess/Evangelist

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has announced that he’s married a new Queen.
The Ooni made this known on Instagram, sharing photos of his new bride Shilekunola Moronke Naomi.
He wrote:
I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.
Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa.
You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.
#OoniOfIfe #Otisese
According to her website, the new Olori, named as Prophetess/Evangelist Naomi Oluwaseyi, “is the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominal ministry based in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria.”
See more photos below:
Wowww! She bears a striking resemblance to the previous queen.
I thought so too.
he seem to have a type.
She is pretty and I wish both of them the best.
It hope it works for good this time around
A Prominent Traditional Ruler meets and marries a Woman Of God, Prophetess/Evangelist. What a mix. Hope she’s ready for all the traditional rites/rituals because I cannot reconcile both positions. Except she’s…
Moving on, pretty lady.
Thank you. Talking at the corner of their mouth.God this..God that..King of kings etc DISGUSTING. How you can dare to mix Him with your idols and call it heritage and culture is absolutely DISGUSTING.
Prophetess and evangelist …woman of God….you should know better than “marrying” another person’s husband and worse still marrying into the shrine of an idol.
God is so patient.
Thanks @cocoa.
That’s why me I stopped all this religion stuff. How can an evangelical prophetess become third wife. I thought divorce was forbidden and a born again girl could only marry a man whose previous wife was no more.
So women are this desperate.
I don’t blame her. She weighed the possibility of remaining an unmarried evangelist against being an Olori and made her choice! I”m actually happy for her and hope she uses the platform that she has been provided through this marriage wisely! Marriage is, by design, a means to an end! The dice has rolled in her favour and the rest is now up to her. Who being single epp?
Because marriage is more some sort of trophy. You think a woman this young and attractive can’t get any man she wants? Let’s give a little bit of credit to someone who set up and runs her own ministry.
Yes, in a number of ways, marriage IS some sort of trophy.
No, I do not think she can get a man better than the Ooni when level of influence is taken into consideration!
No woman can get ANY man she wants, same goes for men. Some people have more choices than others but we are all subject to and restricted by the the freewill and choices of others.
Woww… she looks so much like the previous queen. Tall, fair skin, gap front teeth and H factor. Just wondering how she woold combine her calling with the traditional rites that go with being ooni’s wife. Good luck!
He definitely has his type. He has a very bad H factor too
Imagine, fellow Africans mocking people’s accent. That’s why I don’t worry when oyinbos comment about my accent and how they love it. I have H factor and speak so sweetly that the oyinbos want to copy my accent, seriously and here you are mocking and adding no value😜
H factor is different from an accent. I laugh when people mistake westeners politeness as genuine compliments. I am not ashamed of my accent. I speak clearly and if I may say so myself, fluently. Nevertheless, placing the “H” where one isn’t has nothing to do with accents. It is like claiming commenting on people’s weight as cultural. While I agree that it is wrong to mock others for having the H factor just as it is wrong to mock individuals for their weight. It is however still incorrect to reduce simple mispronunciation of words down to accent.
You need a dictionary, and check definitions of accent.
@Yoruba girl” You mean Hacksent habi?
Ajala & Foodie, most native French speakers have the so-called H factor and it’s considered part of the French accent. It’s more than mere mispronounciation of words as you put it. When the French do it, you don’t think of it as oh wow these people just like to mispronounce words en masse But you think the same for your people.
Well, let’s differentiate between fake vs natural light skin. Ex queen bleached. Anybody can call themselves prophetess or prophet this days, but they are not different from idol and voodoo worshippers. Title means nothing.
This ooni of ife seems to be dancing to his own rhythm.
Abeg how can I view the H factor? Someone should post the link. I guess it’s an Akure thing. Like them ilu okes
Hmmmmmm…….. She’s pretty tho. Let’s see how this goes. Hope it works out for both of them and hope her prophetic mandate and interdenominational ministry remains intact.
Naomi is a fantastic girl. Very brilliant and virtuous with the carriage of a queen in spite of her bumble background. I believe it is the Ooni that is lucky to have met her and not the other way round. I congratulate them both and wish them a successful life together
Hmmmm
she has stolen my man again, am in love wit oni of ife I love him so much. am his real wife
seriously? Is there anywhere it is written in the bible that a true believer can marry someone that has wife or wives already? God, if this looks like a judgement, I seek. forgiveness.
In all honesty there is no where it is written in the bible that a woman cannot marry a 2nd wife..honestly in bible times it was the norm. examples are King David, King solomon, King Saul, Esther was not even the first wife. So she’s not committing any sin by marrying the Ooni.
“The spiritual man judges everything” 1Corithian 2:15
You are judging correctly. God is clear, we are not to be unequally yoked with unbelievers and we are certainly not to commit adultery by “marrying” a man whose wife is still alive.
There are instances where the Bible permits marriage to a man whose wife still lives. A person is not bound under the circumstances of 1 Cor 7:15.
“who’s wife” in context is not a wife anymore after divorce. OK!
“whose wife” in context is not a wife anymore after divorce. OK!
Confusion every where in the world
give this marriage Max 2 years ……sorry but its glaring
Please explain…….
How is it glarring?
I have a bad crush on the Ooni so I hope you are right.
This union is just too unlikely…an oba who is definitely a traditionalalist or at least practices it to an extent marrying a Christian prophetess. I think it weird.
OIL and WATER do NOT mix!
Lol they’re the same people. This is not a case of oil and water. You can’t be a Christian and be a second or third wife when the first wife is still alive. Secondly, everyone knows that there is a lot of ritual/traditional rites that go with stuff like this and she ignored that and is supposed to be a prophetess? Please!
Unless she’s a sango or osun or ogun prophetess
Leave aku’e out of this, ondo ni uli ba e wa.
Please, does anyone know how and where they met? Did the ifa priest pinpoint her out as was done with the previous wife?
@Yoruba girl, unless you speak English like the Queen of England, I’ll take oyibo people’s comments on your accent with a grain of salt. Some can be so ridiculously fake. Aimoye compliments only to turn around and badmouth you in one sitting. Especially if by your own admission you have h factor. I’m just keeping it real.