Meet Ooni of Ife’s New Queen Shilekunola Moronke Naomi, a Prophetess/Evangelist

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has announced that he’s married a new Queen.

The Ooni made this known on Instagram, sharing photos of his new bride Shilekunola Moronke Naomi.

He wrote:

I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa.

You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.

#OoniOfIfe #Otisese

According to her website, the new Olori, named as Prophetess/Evangelist Naomi Oluwaseyi, “is the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominal ministry based in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria.”

