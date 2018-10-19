BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Meet Ooni of Ife’s New Queen Shilekunola Moronke Naomi, a Prophetess/Evangelist

19.10.2018 at By 35 Comments

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has announced that he’s married a new Queen.

The Ooni made this known on Instagram, sharing photos of his new bride Shilekunola Moronke Naomi.

He wrote:

I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.
Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa.
You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.
#OoniOfIfe #Otisese

According to her website, the new Olori, named as Prophetess/Evangelist Naomi Oluwaseyi, “is the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominal ministry based in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria.”

See more photos below:

35 Comments on Meet Ooni of Ife’s New Queen Shilekunola Moronke Naomi, a Prophetess/Evangelist
  • Shalewa October 19, 2018 at 1:38 am

    Wowww! She bears a striking resemblance to the previous queen.

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • bolintin October 19, 2018 at 9:00 am

      I thought so too.
      he seem to have a type.

      She is pretty and I wish both of them the best.
      It hope it works for good this time around

      Love this! 19 Reply
  • Anon October 19, 2018 at 1:54 am

    A Prominent Traditional Ruler meets and marries a Woman Of God, Prophetess/Evangelist. What a mix. Hope she’s ready for all the traditional rites/rituals because I cannot reconcile both positions. Except she’s…

    Moving on, pretty lady.

    Love this! 119 Reply
    • Cocoa October 19, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      Thank you. Talking at the corner of their mouth.God this..God that..King of kings etc DISGUSTING. How you can dare to mix Him with your idols and call it heritage and culture is absolutely DISGUSTING.
      Prophetess and evangelist …woman of God….you should know better than “marrying” another person’s husband and worse still marrying into the shrine of an idol.

      God is so patient.

      Love this! 27 Reply
      • Osa October 20, 2018 at 2:24 am

        Thanks @cocoa.
        That’s why me I stopped all this religion stuff. How can an evangelical prophetess become third wife. I thought divorce was forbidden and a born again girl could only marry a man whose previous wife was no more.

        So women are this desperate.

        Love this! 13 Reply
    • Police October 19, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      I don’t blame her. She weighed the possibility of remaining an unmarried evangelist against being an Olori and made her choice! I”m actually happy for her and hope she uses the platform that she has been provided through this marriage wisely! Marriage is, by design, a means to an end! The dice has rolled in her favour and the rest is now up to her. Who being single epp?

      Love this! 12 Reply
      • Open mind October 19, 2018 at 9:28 pm

        Because marriage is more some sort of trophy. You think a woman this young and attractive can’t get any man she wants? Let’s give a little bit of credit to someone who set up and runs her own ministry.

        Love this! 16 Reply
        • Police October 20, 2018 at 4:58 pm

          Yes, in a number of ways, marriage IS some sort of trophy.

          No, I do not think she can get a man better than the Ooni when level of influence is taken into consideration!

          No woman can get ANY man she wants, same goes for men. Some people have more choices than others but we are all subject to and restricted by the the freewill and choices of others.

          Love this! 1 Reply
  • Shalewa October 19, 2018 at 3:24 am

    Woww… she looks so much like the previous queen. Tall, fair skin, gap front teeth and H factor. Just wondering how she woold combine her calling with the traditional rites that go with being ooni’s wife. Good luck!

    Love this! 46 Reply
    • Bella October 19, 2018 at 8:41 am

      He definitely has his type. He has a very bad H factor too

      Love this! 10 Reply
      • Yoruba girl October 19, 2018 at 2:05 pm

        Imagine, fellow Africans mocking people’s accent. That’s why I don’t worry when oyinbos comment about my accent and how they love it. I have H factor and speak so sweetly that the oyinbos want to copy my accent, seriously and here you are mocking and adding no value😜

        Love this! 50 Reply
        • Ajala & Foodie October 20, 2018 at 1:14 pm

          H factor is different from an accent. I laugh when people mistake westeners politeness as genuine compliments. I am not ashamed of my accent. I speak clearly and if I may say so myself, fluently. Nevertheless, placing the “H” where one isn’t has nothing to do with accents. It is like claiming commenting on people’s weight as cultural. While I agree that it is wrong to mock others for having the H factor just as it is wrong to mock individuals for their weight. It is however still incorrect to reduce simple mispronunciation of words down to accent.

          Love this! 5 Reply
          • Yoruba girl October 20, 2018 at 4:21 pm

            You need a dictionary, and check definitions of accent.

            Love this! 9
          • tEEtO October 22, 2018 at 11:24 am

            @Yoruba girl” You mean Hacksent habi?

            Love this! 0
          • Manny October 22, 2018 at 5:40 pm

            Ajala & Foodie, most native French speakers have the so-called H factor and it’s considered part of the French accent. It’s more than mere mispronounciation of words as you put it. When the French do it, you don’t think of it as oh wow these people just like to mispronounce words en masse But you think the same for your people.

            Love this! 7
    • Seriously October 19, 2018 at 12:06 pm

      Well, let’s differentiate between fake vs natural light skin. Ex queen bleached. Anybody can call themselves prophetess or prophet this days, but they are not different from idol and voodoo worshippers. Title means nothing.
      This ooni of ife seems to be dancing to his own rhythm.

      Love this! 15 Reply
    • Osa October 20, 2018 at 2:26 am

      Abeg how can I view the H factor? Someone should post the link. I guess it’s an Akure thing. Like them ilu okes

      Love this! 8 Reply
  • o October 19, 2018 at 5:32 am

    Hmmmmmm…….. She’s pretty tho. Let’s see how this goes. Hope it works out for both of them and hope her prophetic mandate and interdenominational ministry remains intact.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Demola Ijabiyi October 19, 2018 at 6:27 am

    Naomi is a fantastic girl. Very brilliant and virtuous with the carriage of a queen in spite of her bumble background. I believe it is the Ooni that is lucky to have met her and not the other way round. I congratulate them both and wish them a successful life together

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Oma October 19, 2018 at 7:02 am

    Hmmmm

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • olatunji olawumi mandela October 19, 2018 at 7:07 am

    she has stolen my man again, am in love wit oni of ife I love him so much. am his real wife

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • blevic October 19, 2018 at 7:34 am

    seriously? Is there anywhere it is written in the bible that a true believer can marry someone that has wife or wives already? God, if this looks like a judgement, I seek. forgiveness.

    Love this! 48 Reply
    • BlackGirl October 19, 2018 at 2:08 pm

      In all honesty there is no where it is written in the bible that a woman cannot marry a 2nd wife..honestly in bible times it was the norm. examples are King David, King solomon, King Saul, Esther was not even the first wife. So she’s not committing any sin by marrying the Ooni.

      Love this! 8 Reply
    • Cocoa October 19, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      “The spiritual man judges everything” 1Corithian 2:15
      You are judging correctly. God is clear, we are not to be unequally yoked with unbelievers and we are certainly not to commit adultery by “marrying” a man whose wife is still alive.

      Love this! 21 Reply
      • Manny October 22, 2018 at 5:48 pm

        There are instances where the Bible permits marriage to a man whose wife still lives. A person is not bound under the circumstances of 1 Cor 7:15.

        Love this! 4 Reply
      • Lanre October 27, 2018 at 9:09 pm

        “who’s wife” in context is not a wife anymore after divorce. OK!

        Love this! 0 Reply
        • Lanre October 27, 2018 at 9:11 pm

          “whose wife” in context is not a wife anymore after divorce. OK!

          Love this! 0 Reply
  • didi October 19, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Confusion every where in the world

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Ese October 19, 2018 at 11:26 am

    give this marriage Max 2 years ……sorry but its glaring

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • RealNigerian October 19, 2018 at 5:05 pm

      Please explain…….
      How is it glarring?

      I have a bad crush on the Ooni so I hope you are right.

      Love this! 5 Reply
  • Mondela October 19, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    This union is just too unlikely…an oba who is definitely a traditionalalist or at least practices it to an extent marrying a Christian prophetess. I think it weird.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • semesee October 19, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    OIL and WATER do NOT mix!

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Delta geh October 19, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Lol they’re the same people. This is not a case of oil and water. You can’t be a Christian and be a second or third wife when the first wife is still alive. Secondly, everyone knows that there is a lot of ritual/traditional rites that go with stuff like this and she ignored that and is supposed to be a prophetess? Please!
    Unless she’s a sango or osun or ogun prophetess

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Aare October 20, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Leave aku’e out of this, ondo ni uli ba e wa.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • OA October 22, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Please, does anyone know how and where they met? Did the ifa priest pinpoint her out as was done with the previous wife?

    @Yoruba girl, unless you speak English like the Queen of England, I’ll take oyibo people’s comments on your accent with a grain of salt. Some can be so ridiculously fake. Aimoye compliments only to turn around and badmouth you in one sitting. Especially if by your own admission you have h factor. I’m just keeping it real.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija