Here’s Why the Beyhive thinks Beyoncé is Pregnant

No one quite gets social media buzzing like Beyoncé and when it comes to her personal life, the beehives don’t play. Queen Bey is back on the radar and this time, fans are speculating that she might be expecting cute little toes soon.

While the songstress is yet to address the rumors, a footage of Beyoncé’s On the Run II Tour Paris performance over the weekend shared by a fan on Twitter remains the primary reason why fans think she might be making another big announcement.

Another trending reason fans are going crazy about the possibility of a new Carter is a Twitter user’s tweet of a picture of Queen Bey rocking a shirt with the inscription “Carter 4” mapped on it.

Check out some Tweets:

Beyonce wearing a CARTER 4 jersey means baby #4 AND the video for NICE (track #4 btw) from the album #everythingislovethecarters — ☄💜🔮 TRIPPY BABE 🔮💜☄ (@thebabeunknown) July 16, 2018

I can already hear the Locals : "YuP, BeYoNcé Is PrEgNaNt WiTh CaRtEr NuMbEr 4" pic.twitter.com/I1kWPvNG1n — AZUL🍋 (@Apeshit_713) July 12, 2018

Did i not tell y’all Beyoncé is pregnant when she did her Coachella set? pic.twitter.com/ruH2PYiogg — ukht w/the good hair (@onikashabibii) July 8, 2018

The Queen said it herself. Beyoncé is pregnant pic.twitter.com/Alwt6uhl59 — yes (@amberwontsaveu) July 9, 2018

Beyhive is Beyoncé bloated or pregnant? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jK85AcsZ7f — Ayydé™ (@idayallday) July 9, 2018

Beyoncé is really pregnant again.. and she’s about to be a mother of 4 WOW pic.twitter.com/kxDobjuUQ4 — 💘 (@phuckmaraj) July 8, 2018

The singer shares Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Carter with husband, JAY-Z.