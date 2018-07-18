BellaNaija

Here's Why the Beyhive thinks Beyoncé is Pregnant

No one quite gets social media buzzing like Beyoncé and when it comes to her personal life, the beehives don’t play. Queen Bey is back on the radar and this time, fans are speculating that she might be expecting cute little toes soon.

While the songstress is yet to address the rumors, a footage of Beyoncé’s On the Run II Tour Paris performance over the weekend shared by a fan on Twitter remains the primary reason why fans think she might be making another big announcement.

Another trending reason fans are going crazy about the possibility of a new Carter is a Twitter user’s tweet of a picture of  Queen Bey rocking a shirt with the inscription “Carter 4” mapped on it.

Check out some Tweets:

The singer shares Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Carter with husband, JAY-Z.

 

  • Chibaby July 18, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Can they all just stop. ahn ahn. she’s pregnant, she’s not pregnant, its nobody’s business. When she’s ready she will announce abeg. They should calm down. Its not the second birth of Jesus abeg

    Love this! 32 Reply
