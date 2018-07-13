Karrueche Tran & Boyfriend Victor Cruz couple up at ‘Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50’ Event

Karrueche Tran supported her boyfriend Victor Cruz at the ‘Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50’ event in Los Angeles last night. The event was held in West Hollywood, California and the two of them looked so good together on the red carpet.

For the event, 30-year old Karrueche kept things red hot in a red crop top and matching red flared trousers. 31-year old Victor Cruz opted for an all-white ensemble of T-shirt, trousers and Nike trainers.

The couple was arm in arm as they walked the red carpet together.

See other guests at the event below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rich Fury | Phillip Faraone