BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Karrueche Tran & Boyfriend Victor Cruz couple up at ‘Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50’ Event

13.07.2018 at By 1 Comment

Karrueche Tran supported her boyfriend Victor Cruz at the ‘Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50’ event in Los Angeles last night. The event was held in West Hollywood, California and the two of them looked so good together on the red carpet.

For the event, 30-year old Karrueche kept things red hot in a red crop top and matching red flared trousers. 31-year old Victor Cruz opted for an all-white ensemble of T-shirt, trousers and Nike trainers.

The couple was arm in arm as they walked the red carpet together.

See other guests at the event below.

Ibtihaj Muhammad

Tori Bowie

Lindsey Vonn

Nick Young

Jay Ajayi

Taye Diggs

Odell Beckham Jr.

Terrell Owens

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rich Fury | Phillip Faraone

1 Comments on Karrueche Tran & Boyfriend Victor Cruz couple up at ‘Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50’ Event
  • King Bae July 13, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Karrueche and Victor look like a breathe of fresh air, love ’em

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija