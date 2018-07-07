Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun enmeshed in “fake” NYSC Exemption Certificate Scandal

Premium Times, in an exclusive report published on Saturday has said that minister of finance Kemi Adeosun obtained a “fake” National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.
Adeosun, who graduated from the Polytechnic of East London (now University of East London) in 1989, worked in the UK up until 2002, at age 35, when she returned to Nigeria.
The NYSC scheme is compulsory for all Nigerians who graduate from universities or equivalent institutions at less than 30 years of age. According to the NYSC law, you cannot secure a job in Nigeria without your NYSC certificate.
If you are eligible to undergo the mandatory service but skip it, you are liable to 12 months imprisonment and/or N2,000 fine, Section 13 of the NYSC law says.
The law also prescribes three-year jail term or option of N5,000 fine for anyone who contravenes provision of the law, including giving false information or illegally obtaining the agency’s certificate.
According to the NYSC law, you can only obtain an exemption certificate if:
- You graduated before 30
- You hold a national honour
- You have served in the armed forces or police for up to nine months
- You are a staff of an intelligence agency or armed forces
Premium Times’ report states that Adeosun worked in Nigeria for seven years (from 2002 to 2009) before obtaining a “certificate of exemption” which the paper has “authoritatively” reported as fake.
“The NYSC does not issue exemption certificate to anyone who, like the minister, graduates before turning 30,” Premium Times, quoting “top officials of the scheme familiar with the matter” said.
According to Premium Times, Adeosun’s certificate was purportedly signed by former NYSC DG Yusuf Bomoi and issued in September 2009. However, Bomoi, who passed in 2017, stepped down from his position in January 2009.
Adeosun has served as commissioner for finance in Ogun state (2011 – 2015) and was appointed minister of finance by President Muhammadu Buhari government following confirmation from the senate and security checks by the Department of State Services (DSS).
Premium Times states that “top officials” of the scheme have described the certificate as fake.
“This one is an Oluwole certificate. We did not issue it and we could not have issued it,” Premium Times quoted an official as saying. Oluwole is a location in Lagos known for document forgery.
Premium Times quoted another official as saying: “This is not the size of our exemption certificate. The calligraphy is also different.”
Premium Times said that the DSS failed to discover that the certificate is “fake” but the senate did and kept mum. The paper said:
The Senate, which received the fake certificate as part of the documents Mrs Adeosun submitted for her confirmation hearing, detected the discrepancy, PREMIUM TIMES understands.
But it nonetheless proceeded to clear her for the top office. Those familiar with the matter said the leadership of the National Assembly used that information to blackmail and extort Mrs Adeosun for years.
According to Premium Times, “a National Assembly cartel” used the “fake” certificate scandal “to coerce the finance minister to keep releasing funds to the lawmaking arm.” Recall that Adeosun had been enmeshed in a N10bn scandal involving the senate leaders.
The NYSC DG Sule Kazaure and Adeosun’s spokesperson Oluyinka Akintunde are yet to respond to comments from Premium Times.
See the full report on Premium Times HERE.
I feel bad for her because she made a wrong decision to fake an exemption which then led to continuous blackmail. I am beginning to suspect that we might have good people who could have caused some change or revolution but due to blackmail have to continue to make compromises. It’s such a shame
Please and please dont be so quick to conclude it was fake, enemy of progress will always look for a mistake to dwell on.
That’s why you keep your hands clean. No fake results, no sleeping around, no evil plots. keep ya hands clean and Nigerians or Russians can’t own you.
Wait I could’ve paid 2,000 or 5,000 and would’ve skipped NYSC?? Damn why didn’t anybody tell me
Ikr
Sorry. You nor ask naah! Lol
Like Oga, like minister. Afterall Buhari’s original certificate too was never produced. A government filled with frauds, how can they make any decent change?
Saw this on LIB, refused to comment there cos… … Came here thinking I’d find some more ‘reasoned’ comments… …apparently not. So I’ll just start…did it occur to anyone that the job she had in Nigeria she was hired as an expatriate…? Then you wouldn’t actually need to do NYSC.
We dont hire expatriates into government service unless they are citizens. if they are dual citizens they still need to fulfill the citizenship requirement of being a NIgerian public servant. Which means completing the NYSC scheme. 50% of high level Nigerian public servants are dual citizens. Saraki was born in the UK.
Madam smartass, if that was the case, you think it wouldn’t have been stated already in the details of the case? Expatriate indeed.
Yes, I actually don’t think it would have been stated already cos Nigerians are more focused on hurling accusations and creating sensation than getting their ducks in a row…just saying.
You sound so LAME @Stephanie..
@Stephanie, you are seeking a “reasoned” response for what exactly? To justify the forgery? Cause I am confused. So let’s go with your “reasoned” argument: she is hired on as an expat in 2002 but once she decided to jump ship into the public sector, (that clearly nullifies her position as an expat and the exemption that comes with that position), she decides the best route to go about things is to forge papers in 2009. It is not like the papers she manufactured are from 2002. I doubt expats are even issued certificate of exemptions since the rules of NYSC do not apply to them to begin with, as citizens of other countries. So I am not certain what is the point of this your so called “reasoned” argument. I.e your “reasoned” point is of no significance in this entire situation.
On the other hand, I feel bad for her but it is also why I tell people that corruption has eaten into the very fiber of our society. Forged and fake certificates are now the norm. I remember when someone posted an Aunty Belle abi na confession about forging papers for his teaching position and saying it was not a big deal because it was only teaching. There were people on here who agreed but I am sure Mrs. Adeosun thought the same when she was commissioner until the appointment as minister came along. The truth is lies like this have a way of snowballing. Keep your nose clean, people or be honest enough to own your mistakes when the blackmailers begin to roll in. Trump is still president despite the released recording of him demeaning women. Even if Buh Buh does not fire her this has forever tarnished her image. Nevertheless, it is 9ja people don’t care about image as long as money dey.
Lastly, so I hope if I can still own a business or businesses without completing NYSC.
You are saying one thing… the news is saying another. Whilst you are right that she wouldnt need one if she worked as an expatriate, the bone of contention here is that she is now a public/government office holder and i guess the document is a requirement if not she wouldnt have tried to ‘fake ‘ it or she could have just paid a fine?
Anyways dont know how true and probably could care less was just passing by.
Yes, true. How does it address the fake exemption cert?
Let her be. She is doing a good Job. Here go again Fake News. God bless Nigeria in Jesus Name Amen
Its not fake news if it’s real though. Why did she fake her certificate though? What a shame. Sentiments aside, why do we have someone who went to poly as our finance minister? Is she the best we can do?
Leave Madam in Jesus Name alone ooo. They believe in Jesus more than those who brought Jesus sef! 😂😂😂
If this is true, I’m so disappointed! Why then blame everyday Nigerian changing their age to fit in to job circle in Nigeria when our leaders can’t even speak the truth?
If she can lie about a simple thing as this, how much more with the sensitive post she’s handling!
@ Mrs chidukane, you may want to look up Cal poly. In my experience I have only experienced or seen such snobbery against Polytechnics with Nigerians. What makes a “University” better than a Polytechnic? Maybe, there is something I don’t know but in my experience I see no difference in fact since Cal poly is considered a top school in the US. I will say No, you couldn’t do better.
Yes, I equated it to the Nigerian experience because this is Nigeria. Personally, I’ve never discriminated against poly graduates because I believe in individual ability. However, you have a country in economic crisis. I believe there are better qualified people, based on learning and experience. My sister, school pass school. If she had gone to the poly and had other relevant degrees and work experiences, I won’t even talk. She doesn’t have the pedigree to be a finance minister. The same thing with the past CBN president who as I heard had a first degree and masters in Islamic studies. We should just leave all these sentiments aside and call a spade a spade. Besides, She didn’t go to the Cal poly you’re talking about. Also, if her alma mata was so great, why did they change it to a university?
@Ajala & Foody, Cal Poly are 2 decent state polytechnic UNIVERSITIES, but hardly world-class. Perhaps you confuse those with Cal Tech (the California Institute of Technology), which is NOT a polytechnic but rather a private doctorate-granting research UNIVERSITY!
Meanwhile, the reason that polytechnics were traditionally looked down upon (relative to universities) in Nigeria was because Nigerian polytechnics required LOWER/LESSER entry qualifications than universities did (unsure if it that is still the case).
Why are you asking? You don come Oh! it is in the spirit of equity. she is representing the many who are not quite all that educated in the corridors of power. 🤣 don’t you want to give them the chance to manage your life?
Why shouldn’t a HND holder be in office? Your mindset is even in need of upgrading,what we need in nigeria is poeple that can do the job, not those that went to harvard or not, hian.
Are you ok?
That is for madam ‘in Jesus name’.
throw the whole nysc away
She’s innocent until proven guilty…the hit job reporting by Premium Times is definitely not enough to pronounce her guilty…I would assume she would clarify the raised issues in the coming days…
To all the people not getting the point. The reporter is stating that she worked in Nigeria without a certificate. I’m saying that is not a red flag because she wouldn’t need to have one at the time IF she came in as an expatriate. Obviously now she’s in government she does need one (duh) but to say that it’s forged cos it was issued in September when the man left in January is not necessarily proof or a red flag either, how many times have you received documentation in this country that is already months old? Can he not do advance paperwork before he leaves and they issue it with the next batch? My drivers license got to me months after the signature at the back. Understand/don’t understand, my argument is not that she couldn’t have forged it? No. But she also may not have, and all the other side needs to do is demonstrate how it’s all circumstantial evidence. It will not hold in any court. If anything, it might actually be more a case of bribery than forgery. Being wishy washy about how we prosecute people is how they get away. Justice is nobody’s friend, if you’re not prepped with cold hard irrefutable evidence you’re wasting everybody’s time. Someone will soon come and say they have evidence, well then they should put it all in their story if they’re opting for trial by media. I’m sorry, but nothing here reads irrefutable.
@ Dear Stephanie, your current reasoned argument about being innocent until proven guilty is totally different from your original one i.e “what of if she came in as an expat”. It is obvious your initial argument was flawed and when the discrepancy was pointed out you are now attempting to change it. You asked for reasoned thoughts, you got them. Now please don’t try to insult our intelligence with your “duh”… 2002 vs 2009 that’s a 7 year difference, i.e with your initial argument. Refer to my initial comment about owning your mistake.
Lady, I broke down my argument into teeny tiny basic steps of reasoning so you could follow. Never changed my stance, nothing flawed. It was and still is, that they don’t have enough evidence if that is what they call evidence, to shout foulplay. My first comment OBVIOUSLY did not speak to everything because I couldn’t be bothered. But as more people countered I had to, hence why my 2nd comment has more detail and goes further…one more time…duuhh. Now I’ve dedicated far too much reality going back and forth in a cyber debate that’s doing nothing for me, so adiós, and miss me with your comeback. You have won cos I shall not respond 🙂 ciao
Go and take a seat abeg. Your “reasoning” does not carry any water. Next time before you get all high and mighty, hopefully you will think twice.
Stephanie, I see where you’re coming from but look at it this way:
1.) In order to be exempted you have to fall under the categories stated under NYSC Law
2.)She did not fall into any of those categories
3.)YET she still obtained an exemption certificate under the age exemption bracket.
4.) Nysc (the regulating body of Nysc certificates) claims they did not issue the certificate.
5.) The issue of the DG’ s signature is ANOTHER issue combined with the one above of the document itself.
Yes, she may not have forged the documents or signature herself but she may still have committed an element of forgery and wider one of the crime of fraud- which is that she may have used forged documents.
Another analogy to use for the expat argument is that of getting a school degree. In order to get a degree from a particular school you need to pass their classes, their exams and be judged according to their standards. Now, some universities do not stop you from attending lectures on your own volition on other courses
which are not registered under your degree. IF however you claim that by attending those classes, you now think you can apply for a job that requires a certificate in that area, this would not hold water with the prospective employer. And if now you went ahead and got a supposed certificate on that subject from the university, but the department denies ever issuing that certificate, obviously something amiss is going on.
Moreover thanks for throwing the bribing concept in the mix, obviously that must have taking place too if the allegations of using a forged documents are true. But that does not take away that there appears to be a case of using forged documents.
Thank you, this is what I meant by reasoned logic! 😁 A bit unclear bout the certificate thing though-did she or did she not graduate from East London? But let’s assume a hypothetical situation. I know Nigerians who got employed in UK and then redeployed to Nigeria as UK citizens i.e they’re getting paid or even people in Nigeria that applied for jobs to be paid as ‘expatriates’. So I know that much is possible. I guess where I meet you on is the actual signature. Lol it’s NYSC we all know there’s no need to fake the certificate, they’ll give you the original, just pay enough. If someone brought that case to court, it’s far more likely to stand than saying it’s a fake certificate. The documents are not fake, it may very well have been signed stamped everything at the NYSC office, but she didn’t go through the process that’s the differencence. Knowing what case to bring forward is what will give them a chance in court
Bia, Minister stop defending yourself on Bella. Go and publish your response in a newspaper
Lolest. I knew someone was gon call her the Minister!
Pls leave her. If the certificate couod not be verified at point of appointng her a federap minister, then pks shut it!
Why would anyone go the forgery route when with the right palms greased, you can get an original that you’re not qualified to get.
I doubt it’s Oluwole.
No one is talking about our rouge assembly who were blackmailing and collecting bribes
In a civilized country, the Minister would either defend herself or resign. But this is Nigeria, by next week no-one would even remember this story.