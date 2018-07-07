Engage your Kids this Summer! Register for Summer Camp at Elyon Academy Ikoyi | Monday, July 16th- Friday, August 17th

This year’s Summer Camp program and activities at Elyon Academy, Ikoyi have been carefully blended by our experienced teacher, in partnership with our certified consultant to make it a fun-filled experience for all the children. All activities will be delivered at our top-class facility equipped with modern teaching aids and Montessori materials. The objective of the camp program is to engage the hands and minds of children in a fun, safe and relaxed environment. The toddlers will learn to identify different shapes, colours, animals, birds, insects, fruits, and vegetables in a fun and exciting way. In addition, they will also be taught some numeracy and jolly phonics sounds and participate in other exciting hands-on activities such as painting, arts and crafts and crop planting. At the end of the 4 weeks summer camp, we expect the toddler to begin to blend alphabet words just like our regular 2year olds.
Activities for the older children include Swimming, Computing, Music, Languages, Arts & Crafts, Treasure Hunt, Games, Baking and Spelling Bees.
Elyon Academy, Ikoyi is a Christian-based Creche & Nursery School designed as a one-stop shop for the needs of children from 3 months to 5 years. Parents can watch their children learn and play with their mobile devices.
Register your children today for our Summer camp with details below:
Date: Monday, 16 July – Friday, 17 August,
Time: 9 am daily
Venue: No. 9A Prince Tayo Adesanya Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi
Age: 3months to 8 years
There are Freebies for the early birds and sibling discounts also apply. It promises to be a blast!!!
For more information, please visit our website at www.elyonacademyikoyi.com and remember to take a visual tour of our school.
Above all, we will love to see you and so we invite you to stop by at: No. 9A Prince Tayo Adesanya Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi.
