INEC talks suspending Voter Registration | Don’t be left Out, Register to get your PVC Now!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may soon suspend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

According to Daily Trust, the topic was discussed during the commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with the media on Thursday in Abuja.

The suspension is necessary in order to complete the procedures required for data processing, production and distribution of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2019 elections, Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman said.

Yakubu gave 120 days as the timeline between the registration of voters and the production and issuance of the PVCs.

“This time span is required for the purpose of claims and objections and other backed activities including running the Business Rules and Automated Fingers Identification System (AFIS). Another 30 days is required from the date of PVC production to the point of issuance to registered voters,” Yakubu said.

There are reports that the suspension will take effect from August, and then no registration till after the 2019 elections. Do well to register to get yours before it’s too late. Find more information HERE.