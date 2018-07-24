Letitia Wright Talks Black Panther With W Magazine

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright recently sat down with W Magazine to talk about landing her role on Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman and “family matters” among other things.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On auditioning for Black Panther:

It was super simple at the beginning, it was just sending tapes of myself doing some mock scenes.

On Chadwick Boseman:

When Chadwick came in it was like I found my lost big brother that I never had before… I just kind of fell in love with Chadwick Boseman as my brother.

On getting the role:

I was at the bus stop… When my agent told me that I had booked the role. I screamed… I was like yes Jesus… yes!

And then the bus came… tapped my oyster card… and I sat there among these amazing beautiful people going to the bus station and I had just booked the biggest role of my life.

Wright who said she can perceive things before they happened was asked if she’ll navigate her skills in that direction, and she said: “I should… I should navigate my skill in that direction and make hella money.”

Watch the full interview below:

Photo Credit: Alasdiar McLellan, W Magazine