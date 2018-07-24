The Weeknd May have Just Confirmed Rekindled Romance with Bella Hadid

It’s time to throw out the uncertainties of star singer, The Weeknd‘s relationship status as the singer has finally come clean.

Rumors of a rekindled romance between him and supermodel Bella Hadid started gaining attention after the two were seen enjoying some alone time at the Cannes Film Festival in May, followed shortly by more photos of the pair in Paris and most recently in Tokyo.

They both shared videos on their Instagram Stories having a good time together.

The Weeknd later posted a photo on Instagram which he captioned “No More Dreams …” with photo credit to Bella Hadid.

The singer also shared videos of fun times shared with Bella and his friends at a restaurant in Tokyo on his Instagram story.

Watch videos from their Instagram Stories below:

Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images