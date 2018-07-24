Amber Rose Launches New App To Empower Fans

Founder of The SlutWalk Amber Rose has launched a new mobile app. The app was announced on Monday via her Instagram page and she also launched a giveaway to promote the app.

She released a press statement saying:

“I wanted it to be very personal so it’s going to be full of content you can’t find on any of my other platforms,” Rose said. “I also know how amazing my fans are, so this gives me the opportunity to show them I see and hear them. I want to give back and build a tight-knit community in which they can all feel empowered to be themselves with the support of other members of the amazing Amber Rose community.”

Rose also intends to use the app to help her fans’ businesses, pay for their rent and help with their tuition.

Her rep told Page Six that “Amber will be funding these projects on her own as she wants to support the individuals who have been supporting her along the way”.