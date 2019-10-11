Amber Rose & Boyfriend Alexander Welcome Their First Son

Amber Rose and boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards‘ have welcomed their first son together, named Slash Alexander Edwards.

The proud parents first met in 2015, but didn’t start dating until three years later.

Amber rose is also a mum to 6-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, who she co-parents with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Rose announced her second pregnancy in early April by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump.

On Instagram, her boyfriend announced, “Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”