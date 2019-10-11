Events
#GirlPower – Here’s What Becca’s Exclusive Dinner with some Leading Ladies in the Naija Music Industry Looked Like
This week, on Thursday 10th of October, Ghanaian music star Becca hosted an intimate dinner for some of the female music stars in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
It was a night out for the girls as they hugged, ate together and shared stories.
The intimate event was attended by Tiwa Savage, Saeon, Kel, Sasha P, Ara, Kafayat Quadri, Omawumi, Essence, Kaline, Seyi Shay, Bisola Aiyeola, Lami Phillips, Ashionye, Nikki Laoye, and so many more talented stars.
See the photos below.
***
Arrivals
Hugs & Kisses
First, We Feast
All About the Ladies