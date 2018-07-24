Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie To Receive Honorary Doctorate Degree from SOAS University of London

Nigerian writer and activist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is to receive an Honorary Doctor of Literature (DLit) degree during the July 2018 graduation ceremonies of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

According to the school’s website:

‘Chimamanda’s books have challenged perceptions around issues such as identity and race, and her internationally renowned TED talk ‘We should all be feminists’ had a global impact on conversations about gender equality.’

The author is to be honored alongside Academy Award winning actor Forest Whitaker, author Dr Jung Chang, film curator June Givanni and human rights activist Vrinda Grover.