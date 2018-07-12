President Buhari commissions Abuja Light Rail

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned the Abuja Light Rail.
The Abuja Light Rail is located at the Abuja Metro Station, where there is also an airport station.
Present at the event was the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.
Good work. It is soo beautiful. Let progress rule in Nigeria Lord, this is the work of every Nigerians, to work and make Nigeria prosper.. This is what happen when money are used for what it is met for. Nigerians do not allow heartless and wicked Politicans to use you to bring insecurity to the country. Let Ekiti election be free from voloent. Let the policticans be wish and stop vlolent in all they do, because there is no future in vlolent because there is Higher Power who will judgement everything and His Name Is Jesus Christ Amen. Go and vote for the right leader that will improve your progress in life. Look at the evidence of each candidate and then vote. Don´t go and destory or kill anyone because God Almighty jugement is moving across the country don´t let this judgement to hit you. Don´t be an instrument of evil in the hand of this wicked politicans. Peace rain in Ado Ekiti. God Almighty in Christ Jesus Bless and protect Nigeria in Jesus Name Amen.
Things that are basic in other countries is what these clueless leaders will be making noise about. Mscheeeeeew. A single station oh. Does Nigeria even have a tube / train map and standard functional timetables? No, yet they deem it fit to make noise over a SINGLE station. Nonsense.
@Ephi, I am not a fan of PMB and I agree that our politicians often make way too much noise over basic stuff (perhaps to get citizens to pay their basic taxes, who knows), but for the record it was not just one train station being commissioned. Rather, it is a light (or commuter) rail network, of which this particular phase takes commuters between the airport and ‘downtown’ Abuja city, with several stops in-between. It also connects to the national rail network (for transfer to the Abuja-Kaduna rail line) at Idu. Furthermore, it is kind of a big deal (all of these things are relative) because it is the first (and thus far only) of its kind in West Africa.
And yes, there are functional rail maps, timetables and schedules.
So these mugus actually made special scarves for this ribbon-cutting ceremony, that will only be ever worn once if the recipients have even basic taste. That’s how our monies are frittered away. Wonder who got the contract. SMH
Same one GEJ commissioned? hehehe
No NENE, it is not. GEJ built most of the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, which is not part of the Abuja Light Rail but rather part the national rail network, but he did not get the honor of commissioning it. PMB did.
Pakobi village in Demsa LGA in Adamawa is being invaded by strange looking herdsmen on okadas. IG please protect people of Pakobi, Buhari Buhari Buhari Buhari!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ephi, you are talking like someone who is uneducated and that is very sad and stupid comment you made, but big Thanks goes to ovadje who was able to correct you, thanks Ovadije. We have to be careful before we react to some massages, because of this people who reply on Balanaija are not Nigerians, so they write nagativ about our country and we Nigerians follow and but our country down. Thanks Ballanaija. God Almighty bless Nigeria in Jesus Name Amen