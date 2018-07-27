Toke Makinwa and Waje Join Ciara’s #LevelUp Challenge | Watch

Toke Makinwa and Waje’s version of Ciara’s #LevelUp dance challenge is probably the most hilarious video you’d see today!
The media personality and singer decided to get the weekend started off just right with their very intense steps.
Check it out:
27.07.2018
Anything American is this girls goals and destiny. Without reality shows which she lives vicariously through, (including ALLL it’s cast,) she has no life. Chai. Copy Copy inferiority complex to highest order.
Sad case
she’s just dancing calm down my goodness
lol. na this kind thing toke dey like. famzing with the “high and mighty”. But i love me some Toke sha.
Na wetin dey do you?
They having fun and enjoying themselves. Oya get a life sharp sharp
Enemy of energy
Why so so so sad.I am sure u want to lick the bottom of her shoes now but guess what…she can’t even bring it close to u…ntooooooo
You’re a hater sis.
Thanks sis, cos real women always want to to be their woman’s woman
I agree with you jorr nigerians copy everything haba, they wont even copy the reasonble things. And why is waje bringing out her tongue sef?
So sad sad…I am sure u wish to lick the bottom of their shoes..but she won’t bring it close to u…[email protected] sift tru comments abi na ur network need better data.
I wonder ooooo sis
@Diana I wonder ooo, I don’t know what toke has done to deserve this kind of hatred from most especially some women on here, the most annoying part of it is that this haters cannot stay off this woman’s business, I don’t know what they want her to do, they just have a problem with the lady’s existence had all those people telling her to go get a life have something reasonable they are doing with their lives other than hating on this strong woman they won’t be stuck in her business hating, now just wait n see the number of comments this post is going to generate, yet they don’t like her, a won hypocrite oshi, to think she was first to leave a comment tells a whole lot
jealousy OOHH, these people na jealous of her. I beg Toke be the one to stop am to get money na?. Jare forget them.
Lynda toke disciples no go fall sick becos of toke dis wan you dey cry cry like dis.
Besides wanting to be American by fire, by force, I also think they are too old to be doing this and publicizing it That is what an 18-24 year old girl does, not a 35-45 woman,
@Diana, just leave them, they thinking that they are madding abi? In governor fayose’s voice, they should stay hating while toke stays slaying, lazy Nigerian youths
See future grandmothers forming slaying looooooolllllsss
Call me whatever, but toke still remains the real MVP here, the comments are few on this post, ohhhh is it because I stated earlier that this post is going to generate a lot of comments cos it has to do with toke??? Ughhh so it just means that most of the haters here are just going to turn to anybody around them n then just brood over the fact that toke is leaving the life just so they don’t prove me right, hahahaha, I laugh in ma dialect
May she not “leave” the life. Amin.
The twists and turns in your logic ehn, I carry hand for you 😁
And I carry nyash for haters like you, what if I spelt living as leaving??? Cos at the end of the day that’s what all y’all haters want, cos as it is right now it,’s like y’all haters don’t mind waking up to the news of her death n I’m waiting for your ancestors to reply me nonsense, so y’all are responding to my comments now cos I got you started by saying y’all are quit cos of the comments I left earlier abi? You don craze tire, I dey wait for all of una, thank God na Friday I don close from work so I get una time, I dey on top una matter today
But that’s HOW 99% spik (opps I meant speak) and spell. I hear it in your movies and comment section all the time. Sometimes I wonder if you were really colonized by British. Nigerians interchange vowel letters * I * for *EA* and vice versa all the time.
LIVING NOT LEAVING
SPEAK NOT SPIK
Others:
PURSUE NOT POOR SHOE
LEND ME NOT BORROW ME
@nene, that’s if Nene is actually your real name cos at the end of the day y’all don’t troll with your real names, just to let you know that I am very happy to be known as a toke disciple other than being a nobody to one idiot that has achieved nothing but being a nobody in blogs,
I just wish toke will in mariah carey’s voice say I don’t know them haters, but at the end of the day who knows them, haha
What’s there in having fun: Ain’t nothing bad in it atall