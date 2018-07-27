BellaNaija

Genevieve Nnaji & Oluchi’s ‘Friend-Cation’ in Venice is Everything!

27.07.2018 at By 10 Comments

Star actress Genevieve Nnaji and her top model bestie, Oluchi are soaking up the sun while on a “mini friend-cation” in Venice, Italy and we can’t help but swoon at the pictures.

The long time best friends have been sharing lovely photos and videos on their social media platforms.

Check out more photos and videos:

10 Comments on Genevieve Nnaji & Oluchi’s ‘Friend-Cation’ in Venice is Everything!
  • Iyke July 28, 2018 at 12:08 am

    For feck sake…..no hating but going to Venice is no longer a big deal…Everyone goes to these places these days.
    You talk about holiday,create memories by hiking the alps or swimming in the atlantic…do something that not everyone is doing.
    That to me is a wow holiday.

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • Vera July 28, 2018 at 1:08 am

      ei, so now holiday is a competitive sport?
      one cannot just holiday and chill in peace it must be holiday to impress
      your life must be stressful sha

      Love this! 315 Reply
    • Awonhaters July 28, 2018 at 1:53 am

      Haters everywhere and everyday coming out in different shapes, colors and forms. Actually I think a wow holiday will be to explore places in Africa that has never been explored. To make that simple and cheap for you. So my Mr/Ms Haterade”…Which one you don do?.. Just asking.

      Bellanaija…if u like chop and digest this comment without posting. That means you too are supporting haters and also being shady…

      Love this! 52 Reply
    • Honestina July 28, 2018 at 2:41 am

      You sound like you need a vacation yourself to free your mind from the unnecessary and unsolicited stress.
      Remember, Social media competition comes with no medal

      Love this! 137 Reply
    • Pat July 28, 2018 at 3:20 am

      You sound very myopic. Holidays could be anywhere. Petty much.

      Love this! 62 Reply
    • See July 28, 2018 at 10:08 pm

      But is it your holiday?

      Love this! 15 Reply
  • Baybie July 28, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Two beautiful ladies!

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • Baymax July 28, 2018 at 10:51 am

    How old is Queen Genny sef? See hotness!!!

    Chai! Shame don dey catch me. Father God!!!!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Californiabawlar July 28, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Bros Iyke! Isn’t a vacation with friends more about the company of your friends rather than an expedition to the most exotic location? Meanwhile swimming the Atlanta? 🤔🤔 fi what?

    p.s. the only way I’ll be ‘vacationing’ in the Alps would be for work. Mountains are a professional hazard for me already. Take me to a beach for holidays biko!

    Love this! 27 Reply
