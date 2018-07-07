BellaNaija

#WorldCup 2018: Croatia advances to Semifinals after 4 – 3 Penalties Win over Russia

07.07.2018

Russia has been eliminated from the 2018 World after losing to Croatia 3 – 4 on penalties.

The game ended 2 – 2 after 120 minutes of play.

  • Anon July 7, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    What a game! The Russians can hold their heads up high. Well done for such a fantastic tournament.

  • Anon July 7, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    C’mon Hrvatska and thrash England!

  • Californiabawlar July 7, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Omg! It’s the first game of the tournament that I’ve been able to watch due to work schedule. Boy was it worth every second of the 2 hours +!!! Awesome game 👏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾

