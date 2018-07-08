Mark Zuckerberg overtakes Warren Buffett to become 3rd Richest Man

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is now the 3rd richest man in the world.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, 34-year-old Zuckerberg, with a net worth of $81.6 billion, overtook Warren Buffett to take the 3rd spot.

The Facebook CEO remains behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates, making it the first time the three wealthiest people in the world are people who made their fortunes from technology.

Facebook’s stocks, despite the fallout over the data-privacy crisis, are now at a record high of $203.23.

Buffett’s slide down the ranks is said to be due to his charitable activities, as he’s so far given out shares worth more than $50 billion.

Photo Credit: Aurelien Morissard/IP3/Getty Images