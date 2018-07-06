WorldCup 2018: How France defeated Uruguay to Advance to Semifinals | Highlights

France has advanced to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup after defeating Uruguay 2 – 0 on Friday.
Watch highlights:
I am now tipping France to win the whole thing.