Afua Osei, Bunmi George at the launch of Stephanie Obi’s book titled Knowledge is the New Gold – A Must Read

The atmosphere was electrifying! More than 100 women entrepreneurs and small business owners gathered for a day of extraordinary inspiration and training with the queen of online courses, Stephanie Obi. The event tagged “Find Your Gold,” also doubled as a self-styled launch for her much-awaited book, “Knowledge is the New Gold.”

The event recently took place at the Landmark Towers in Lagos and kicked off with great food, music and socialization, setting a relaxed mood for an overall engaging morning. Conversations surrounding Stephanie Obi’s personal journey were shared, as she helped women discover their full potential in creating online courses and multiplying their sources of income, which is the focus of the book.

The Find Your Gold event commanded an array of inspiring female speakers who participated alongside Stephanie Obi in exploring the online marketplace and thriving with the perfect models. The main panel consisted of leading women like Afua Osei, Co-founder of She Leads Africa, Ifeyinwa Mogekwu, owner of Ify’s Kitchen, Bunmi George, owner of Shredder Gang, and Miriam MacRaymond owner of Bake and Beads. These women held energizing and in-depth conversations with the guests as they talked about their various journeys and how their online platforms had contributed immensely to their growth and success in their various career paths. In all, Find Your Gold Live had a room filled with enthusiastic women who shared their various compelling stories that inspired them to want to make a difference.

Stephanie Obi is an online educator who empowers women by teaching them how to launch their own online courses. In her new book Knowledge is the New Gold, she discusses the pathway to financial freedom by helping women (and a few bold men) to monetize their knowledge through the creation of profitable online courses. Stephanie also shares easy-to-implement steps for finding your voice, building a community around your topic and marketing your course online.

