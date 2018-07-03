BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#WorldCup2018: England beats Colombia 4-3 in Penalty Shootout, advances to Quarterfinals

03.07.2018 at By 4 Comments

England won Colombia in a penalty shootout and have secured their spot in the quarterfinals.

4 Comments on #WorldCup2018: England beats Colombia 4-3 in Penalty Shootout, advances to Quarterfinals
  • Anon July 4, 2018 at 12:00 am

    The Media won’t let anyone rest now. Anyway, well done. England won a match through penalties! It’s been long coming.

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • Anon July 4, 2018 at 12:00 am

      Comment awaiting moderation forever 🤦‍♀️

      Love this! 5 Reply
  • Baby gurl July 4, 2018 at 2:14 am

    My pipo my pipo. Yay. Congrats England. Colombia was unruly on that pitch.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Babs July 4, 2018 at 7:07 am

    “England wins Columbia” are you guys serious?

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija