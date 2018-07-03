WorldCup2018: England beats Colombia 4-3 in Penalty Shootout, advances to Quarterfinals

England won Colombia in a penalty shootout and have secured their spot in the quarterfinals.
England won Colombia in a penalty shootout and have secured their spot in the quarterfinals.
The Media won’t let anyone rest now. Anyway, well done. England won a match through penalties! It’s been long coming.
Comment awaiting moderation forever 🤦♀️
My pipo my pipo. Yay. Congrats England. Colombia was unruly on that pitch.
“England wins Columbia” are you guys serious?