An OAP’s Statement in this Yemi Alade Interview that’s Causing a Stir on Twitter NG

There’s an ongoing debate about women supporting women, and in this case, female musicians in Nigeria supporting other female acts. Also being discussed is stating your opinion as a broadcaster while on air as well as why we need to respect other people’s opinions
So, what started all this? Yemi Alade was a guest on Hot Fm’s show The Koffee Gang hosted by Uche Agbai and Misi where she talked about her music, vocal training routine, adjusting to fame, Nigeria’s challenges, touring the world, among other things.
Towards the end of the interview, she was asked about what she feels about comparison in the industry and while Uche didn’t want to mention names initially, Yemi Alade asked him to feel free.
He did: he mentioned Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay but Misi cut in and said “No, I don’t think so. I really do not think so at all. I don’t think they have the range she does. Personally speaking, I’ve heard Tiwa in public… and she shouts. I’m not hating, I’m just stating the facts”.
Yemi Alade proceeded to talk about comparisons where she said she does not compare herself with others and always motivates herself to be better. She then went on to quote an individual who said “there’s actually no number one” and everyone is competing to become number one. This was before she stated that she loves the healthy competition that has been created in the Nigerian music industry.
“The truth is, there’s no number one,” she said, adding that because the top 5 artists in Nigeria can shut down the same capacity venues. Yemi Alade went on to say she also shuts down the same venues Wizkid and Davido shuts down in Africa.
“That’s the truth but not everybody will agree with it. Why don’t we just go ask the promoters, the people who know the numbers?”
While some people feel Yemi Alade’s achievements in Africa are underrated, others feel she should not compare herself with Wizkid and Davido
Watch the interview below (Controversial part starts from the 28.50 mark):
Well, Misi’s statement didn’t go down well with OAP Dotun of Cool Fm and he took to his Twitter page to state his opinion. Dotun said:
Now I saw the Tiwa story and this is my take on a few OAPs. It is okay to have an opinion but you shouldn’t cos of the ethics but if you must, stop pulling off a “Chalarmagne” on things you know nothing about or things that are clearly not true
The will to be popular amongst a few OAPS cracks me up. It is not by being controversial or daring. I am all of these but be objective while u are at it. The HOT FM lady was desperately a** kissing & it is the trend these days. Ask the right questions, be daring but be objective
Radio has been watered down & mostly by employers who would meet one young girl or guy that can blow phonetic like us forgetting they need to go through the REAL exercise of BROADCASTING. A few of these OAPS forget the word ETHICS. They just want to talk from their a**
As for Yemi, the real reason why women in Nigeria can not boast of the huge numbers in music is cos you don’t support each other. So, all these advocacy of “support our ladies” is a hoax cos you ladies are actually the problem. The guys already love you, so what is the problem?
The need to be controversial when u don’t have the rudiments & when u don’t have the facts to back a claim is the new style of broadcasting nowadays. “I must trend” syndrome & it is so funny. Ask the right questions, let the artiste shoot themselves. Just ask the right questions
Enjoy Radio for what it is worth.
@TaymiB & I are overly the most controversial on radio but there is a RULE. The rule is say what u know, what is fact, what is objective, what is ethical. As an OAP, u shouldnt have absolute POWER. It is a microphone meant for the people not YOU.
Dotun’s tweets drew the attention of Sensei Uche, who shared a link to the full interview with Dotun. Dotun went on to say:
Sensei I have seen the full interview and have you read what I wrote properly? Let us not turn this to a bant. You were professional and that is okay. We both know what this is about. She was out of line and she can be but not on a watery fact she might have called an opinion
The following conversation ensued:
Uche: You’re my guy, and I’m hoping you’re not basing your conclusion on a 10 second clip
Dotun: Bro this is not you are my guy matter. I pointed out a blunder & I am talking generally except you are one of the OAPS I am talking about cos you are not. We know our problems. Let us fix it
Uche: I don’t have time for unnecessary bants Dotun, you know that. My colleague gave her opinion based on what she experienced first hand! And she wasn’t trying to bring Tiwa down in anyway. There are things the whole country wasn’t privy too before we came on air.
Dotun: and what is the whole country privy to? Please I want to know. Sensei stop this cos you are actually sounding a bit out of line. Her reference was not on her opinion on what she saw first hand. She stated it as a FACT and that is very unethical. Watch ur own interview again
Uche: She didn’t state it as fact, she said Tiwa shouts. And then went ahead to talk about her she recently watched her perform at an event. It was her opinion!!!! I didn’t say anything because in my opinion Tiwa doesn’t shout.
Dotun: “Tiwa Shouts” in that context is stated as a fact. If she said “Tiwa shouted at one of her shows” then it is based on an experience and Sensei they are better ways render that. An opinion doesn’t make it a fact! … she was very unprofessional
Uche: And I see no blunder. Because you think it was, doesn’t make it one.
Dotun: Why would you. Sensei calm down my gee. Una blood too dey hot. no be by all these to blow. You all don’t have the formula. Tell her to use your same method. She is over shooting her shot
Uche: We can’t all like the same thing or people. I know people that don’t like Yemi for anything. And that’s their opinion! I don’t tell then that they’re wrong for having an opinion, I just allow them be!
Dotun: Sensei, you are an OAP, don’t concern yourself with who likes this or that. Opinions as a broadcaster is not exactly your place. Read your code of conduct. Stay as neutral as possible & if you must have it, be careful how you state it. RADIO IS NOT ABOUT YOUR PERSONAL FEELINGS
Uche later went on to say:
So respect her opinion! No matter how much you don’t like it. Don’t call the ethics code into this. It doesn’t come into play here. Phew!!! ION… How family and business? We neva catch up since I come back
With which Dotun replied:
We have caught up so many times. I don see you plenty times and we don hail well well .. you are still missing the point. This is not about what I like, whether you like it or not we all HAVE a code of conduct. Every profession have rules. U can’t replace that with an opinion.
So, what do y’all think?
No one cares to be honest. Too much to read and its all irrelevant. My personal two cents is the way the “opinion” was expressed pretty much put Tiwa down to compliment Yemi. If however she didn’t put it all in the same sentence and her opinion was that Tiwa shouts, I don’t see how that is unethical or unprofessional. Freedom of speech is an issue in Nigeria especially when someone speaks about someone people supposedly like. This same Tiwa was dragged when she did the interview about her marriage. Oh how quickly people forget. Misi’s critique would have been better digested if she worded things more politically but it still doesn’t deserve all the insults she is receiving. Most OAP’s in Nigeria aren’t professional in the real sense of the word and this is not hard news its entertainment news and she is allowed to express her opinion (not state it as a fact though). Tiwa works hard and delivers the music for her audience. She is a better recording than a performing artist to me. As for her voice, she aint no Whitney but she aint no Ciara either.. I had time today. 🙂
I dont care. All these pettiness over nothing. Yes some people will come at me and ask why i took time to write that out. But i really dont care. They all shout, from tiwa to the yemi
I’ve seen Tiwa twice before, she does shout. Many naija artists do.
I know nothing about ‘broadcasting ethics’ but as a spectator, Dotun, Tiwa shouts over her songs during performances like a thug. This is a FACT! Lmao. Yemi Alade shouts too, but is more energetic. The men shout too like angry thugs on steroids. They equate energy to shouting like they are being fried like dodo in hot oil. The Afro-pop genre is a game of who can destroy the art of singing. As if this is not enough, they add a hype man to finally destroy your ear drums with terrorist shouting matches.
So, the other day MI wanted to come to blows with a broadcaster, it wasn’t men not supporting each other, Wizkid and Davido, we don’t hear men don’t support each other, Eedris/Blackface vs. Tuface and other numerous juvenile attitudes from the men. Two grown ass women chatting ‘oh dear let’s whine about how women don’t support each other’. Yawnnnnnnnnnnnnn!
No vex ma. Women support women or men don’t support men. Just pick one that soothes your soul.
Thugs on steroids, terrorist shouting matches . . . rotfl!! You’ve made my day.
I have missed BN comments
She wasn’t just out of line, it was obvious she was bitter towards Tiwa. She shouldn’t be on a radio. Being able to fake phonetic doesn’t qualify to as an OAP but in Nigeria, anything goes. Big ups to Dotun for standing up for what you believe in. Nigeria go better one day.
Tiwa can’t sing but got a good PR team overhyping her.i guess dotun is on her pay list the way he’s going about it. I think sheyi shay and yemi Alade are underrated.
Misi was very wrong but well done Uche for standing by your colleague. Not many people can do what He just did. His colleague is in the line of fire and He put himself right in front of Her. *clapping*
Yemi is one person who doesn’t take criticism at all. If this was said abt her, we would ve seen thread on twitter abt hw God is blessing her endlessly.
My only disappointment is that i took time to read this rubbish.
People fighting over who is number one in pushing a demonic agenda through ungodly music.
If you watched that video you would see that bitter lemon misi molu was ass kissing. and a day later she posts on instagram about women lifting other women. the nerve! after putting tiwa down to make yemi’s already big head, swell. what a hypocrite. women are really women’s numero uno problem. and that’s a fact.
First of all naija artist sucks at their live performances with the exception of tiny few.
I’m a huge tiwa savage fan, but wont pay a penny to see her live show (seen 3, n that’s enough) she screams just like the rest.
I love Mariah but wont pay a dime to watch her stroll n play with her hair on stage.
That said Tiwa is a total package, she has that it* factor and that star quality. None of these other artises come close especially not yemi….I mean yemi who??
And Dotun get a grip, not that deep except u a groupie.
Someday y’all gon learn to stop coming for Tiwa, like y’all dont know her last name is savage. Fucc around and be in the background, ask seyi shay!
Of course, professionalLy speaking ,she was wrong! All this OAPs who don’t go through broadcast training
I,m with Dotun on this one. As an OAP you shuold be as neutral as possible. You dont just come on air and spew whatever you feel.If She was inerviewing Tiwa, would she tell on that She shouts. Lets peprofessionals be professinal,s jor. like u can go on air and say Buhari,s goverment sucks more that previous goverment just beacse you thinks ao abi? So much for Women supporting women.
Tiwa is horrible in concert #FACT. Everyone knows this!
Me i’ m just wondering why all these Lagos OAPs are celebrities. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 I’m also his nobody called my Simisola’s name 😒😒😒😒😒
If most of you agree she shouts, what was so wrong in her mentioning what people think. I think More people should state things as they are so musicians can brush up their skills better. It is okay for that Nigerian guy who usually critiques Nigerian actors at the end of the year to do what he does to these actors to sit up but not okay to state when musicians are lagging behind and churning out nonsense abi? The problem with us is that we forget our jobs because no line have been drawn between oaps and these so called celebrities. They all wanna be friends and be invited to their parties as it makes them seem cool. Of course true journalism gets lost when we try to kiss asses. I wish the OAP said it as it is by stating it without Yemi being there so Yemi does not feel too comfortable because you all need to work on your voices. To me, the most talented female artist is the “Maradona”girl. I think she is brilliant! Bank w previous signee was good too as well as efya from Ghana. Tiwa, waje, Yemi need to work on their range. Don’t get me wrong, they are good but the art of performing live isn’t there which to me is core. If not they are just mere entertainers like a D’Banj/ Davido.
What do I think? I think the Dotun dude is a big insufferable a-hole, that’s what!
Started off kinda seeing his point but then made the mistake of reading the entire thing and suffering the misfortune of his egostistic “I-am-the-best-and-most-controversial” blah, blah, blah. It’s an effing radio morning radio show. The so-called “ethics” for what is essentially a gabfest is not the same as someone reporting from Aso Rock. Get over yourself dude!
Sounds to me like Yemi shut down Misi. But, bleh, who cares. I don’t listen to any of them.
Tiwa records good songs, it’s sultry but her live performance, stage presence is non existent. You are looking forward to hear her banging songs on stage only to be highly disappointed. She’s easily out of breath, never sings for a longer period, and off key.
she goes through identity crisis, one minute she tries to be Bey, another time rihanna, another time nicki. She’s too international hungry. She’s yet to find herself. However, she has that conventional star appeal.
Yemi alade records fun, playful songs, something to dance to, her lyrics are generic and not much effort put into it. Hopefully, she works on that. I don’t expect much bcos her songs don’t require much singing . However, she still sings her song smoothly with vocals on stage. Her i eergy level on stage, consistency is on point. Her show in Chicago was pretty impressive. She danced, sang well. It was a good show.
She’s found her niche and identity. Afrocentric and her fashion in her videos are always well
As for the OAP drama, professionally she’s wrong to state her personal opinion. Personally, she’s okay bcos people are too sensitive nowadays and can’t be ourselves anymore.