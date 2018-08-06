Condolences Pour in for SA Student who Committed Suicide after Allegedly Being Raped 💔

Condolences have been pouring in for Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko who was said to have committed suicide last Friday after allegedly being raped.

The 23-year-old member of the student chapter of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFFSC-CSCT) left a suicide note on Instagram, admitting she had been raped.

Maseko posted a photo with her date of birth and last Friday’s date (as her date of death) and wrote: “No one deserves to be raped!!”.

NO ONE DESERVES TO BE RAPED!! A post shared by Khensani Maseko (@_khensani_) on Aug 3, 2018 at 5:20am PDT

South African celebrities and social media users have been sending their condolences. See below:

#ripkhensani Even the strong friends need an ear and some love! — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) August 5, 2018

"When people ask for help…Help them" – Khensani Maseko. #RIPKhensani 💔 — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) August 5, 2018

What in the WORLD???!!!! My heart is shattered!!! What have women done to be hated, to be disrespected soooo much??!!! May you find peace and love in you new journey gorgeous soul❤️❤️❤️ #RIPKhensani pic.twitter.com/9glMxtXS41 — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) August 5, 2018

Nothing can ever justify the way women are treated, abused and killed at any given time in this country. Men! Stop it! #RIPKhensani — Thabile Ngwato (@ThabileNgwato) August 5, 2018

She left a suicide note for the world. I can only imagine what was going through her mind in those final moments. She was only 23.

END RAPE CULTURE. END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN. END IT NOW!#RIPKhensani pic.twitter.com/wcDDkEQO3E — Sesi Madjozi (@cjneema) August 5, 2018

I'm so cut. Literally in tears. What is this evil within men? #RIPKhensani pic.twitter.com/LcS44gfC31 — Wasanga Mehana (@Wasanga_Mayhem) August 5, 2018

Strength of a Woman comes from within. ✊🏽#RIPKhensani — ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) August 5, 2018

Photo Credit: @_khensani_