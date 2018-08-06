BellaNaija

Condolences Pour in for SA Student who Committed Suicide after Allegedly Being Raped 💔

Khensani Maseko

Condolences have been pouring in for Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko who was said to have committed suicide last Friday after allegedly being raped.

The 23-year-old member of the student chapter of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFFSC-CSCT) left a suicide note on Instagram, admitting she had been raped.

Maseko posted a photo with her date of birth and last Friday’s date (as her date of death) and wrote: “No one deserves to be raped!!”.

NO ONE DESERVES TO BE RAPED!!

A post shared by Khensani Maseko (@_khensani_) on

South African celebrities and social media users have been sending their condolences. See below:

Photo Credit: @_khensani_

