“After ‘Fake Love’ it was a big turnaround” – Duncan Mighty | WATCH

On the set of the video shoot for his recent collaboration with Tiwa Savage, singer/songwriter Duncan Mighty spoke to TheNETng‘s Joan Omionawele about his recent collaborations that’s been getting massive airplay across the globe.

On the song Lova Lova, he said:

This collaboration is the best collaboration after I had Fake Love (with Wizkid). I’ve had several collaborations after Fake Love, but this is super duper. I’m so proud of it…. Tiwa gave the best of the best in it. It’s a big song and I want to say a big thank you to Tiwa…. Tiwa deserves billions of accolades.

Duncan Mighty added:

“I just want to say a big thank you to Starboy Wizkid because after Fake Love, it was a big turnaround. Big shoutout to my brother, my blood Starboy Wizkid.”

On social media comments about Wizkid “resurrecting his career” after their collaboration, Duncan Mighty said:

“Before now, like I said, shoutout to Starboy, it all started from Fake Love. I’m grateful to Starboy, I’m grateful to Wizkid.”

Photo Credit: @duncanmighty