The youngest wife of Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Ola has completed her Bachelor’s Degree program from the University of Ibadan.

Queen Ola, who welcomed a set of twin boys a few months back, shared the exciting news via Instagram with caption: β€œB.SC Done and Dusted!Β Thank you Yah Allahu… story for another day.. lemme go and celebrate first”.

Photo Credit: @queenola2