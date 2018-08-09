BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

A step to Good Leadership! Kraks Media gives Employees a day off work to get PVCs

09.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

On Monday, July 16th, the management of Kraks Media gave all its staff a day off to get their PVCs. The Humour/Viral Content company has shown that issues like elections and the leadership of Nigeria are important and should not be taken for granted.

Kraks Media, therefore, urges fellow Nigerians to not just talk about PVCs and rant about the present administration but to also take a step to get their PVCs and vote in the right leadership for our country Nigeria.

We can only make this right, together!

Sponsored Content

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija